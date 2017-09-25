Language Selection

Richard Stallman says Microsoft's Linux love-in is a ploy to 'extinguish' free software

GNU
Microsoft

GNU OS CREATOR Richard Stallman has slammed Microsoft's Windows 10 subsystem for Linux as an attempt to "extinguish" free software.

Microsoft, a company whose ex-CEO famously slammed Linux as a "cancer", has a new found "love" for open source software, having last month released its hell-over-freezing subsystem that lets Windows 10 users run various GNU/Linux distros and software.

Unsurprisingly, some are sceptical about Microsoft's new-found enthusiasm for Linux and open source software, including free software advocate, and founder of GNU OS Richard Stallman.

Speaking to Tech Republic, he said Microsoft's decision to build a Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) amounts to an attempt to extinguish free, open source software.

"It certainly looks that way. But it won't be so easy to extinguish us, because our reasons for using and advancing free software are not limited to practical convenience," he said.

"We want freedom. As a way to use computers in freedom, Windows is a non-starter."

"The aim of the free software movement is to free users from freedom-denying proprietary programs and systems, such as Windows. Making a non-free system, such Windows or macOS or iOS or ChromeOS or Android, more convenient is a step backward in the campaign for freedom."

Also: Microsoft’s Linux enthusiasm may not help open source

