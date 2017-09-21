Red Hat: Microsoft Blobs, Being Red Hat, Red Hat Patents, and Imminent Financial Results (RHT)
Microsoft and Red Hat strengthen alliance with SQL Server on Linux
Red Hat Enterprise Linux, or RHEL, will be a reference platform for SQL Server 2017, which has been fully tested for performance, security and reliability. Benchmarks performed by Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. found that SQL Server 2017 actually ran faster on Linux than on Windows, with a lower overall cost of ownership.
Red Hat is pretty good at being Red Hat
Today I attended Red Hat’s European analyst day at the Tate Modern art gallery. Here are some of thoughts based on what I heard.
So it turns out Red Hat is pretty good at being Red Hat. By that I mean Red Hat sticks to the knitting, carries water and chops wood, and generally just does a good job of packaging open source technology for enterprise adoption. It’s fashionable these days to decry open source – “it’s not a business”. Maybe not for you, but for Red Hat it sure is.
Enterprises trust Red Hat precisely because it makes open source boring. Exciting and cool, on the other hand, often means getting paged in the middle of the night. Enterprise people generally don’t like that kind of thing.
Red Hat updates its open source patent promise
