Antergos 17.9 Gnome - Ghost riders in the Tux
Antergos 17.9 is a weird distro, full of polarities. It comes with a weak live session, and it does not really demo what it can do. The installer is good, robust, and if offers some neat tricks, including extra software and proprietary graphics driver. I'm really impressed by that. The installed system behaved reasonably, but with some oddities.
Hardware support isn't the best, most notably touchpad and what happened after waking from suspend. On the other hand, you get good smartphone and media support, a colorful and practical software selection, a moderately reasonable package manager with some tiny dependency hiccups, pretty looks, okay performance, and nowhere does it advertise its Archness. Much better than I expected, not as good as it should be. Well, taking everything into consideration, I guess it deserves something like 7.5/10. Antergos needs a livelier live session, more hardware love out of the box, and a handful of small tweaks around desktop usability. Shouldn't be too hard to nail. Worth watching.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 742 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AndEX Puts Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 64-Bit on Your PC with GAPPS and Netflix
GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton has released a new build of his Android-x86 fork AndEX that leverages Google's Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 mobile operating system for 64-bit PCs with various updates and improvements.
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Korora 26
Recent comments
6 hours 11 min ago
5 days 13 hours ago
1 week 9 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 6 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 19 hours ago
3 weeks 20 hours ago
3 weeks 1 day ago