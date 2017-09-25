Red Hat Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018
“Strong demand for our technologies that enable hybrid cloud computing has contributed to accelerated revenue growth in the first half of the fiscal year. In the second quarter, we delivered total revenue growth of 21%, fueled by over 40% growth in our Application Development-related and other emerging technology revenue," stated Jim Whitehurst, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Hat. "IT organizations continued to turn to Red Hat as a strategic technology partner to help them transform and modernize their applications and infrastructure for the hybrid cloud."
"Strong execution and global demand for Red Hat technologies continued to drive financial results which exceeded expectations for the second quarter and the first half of fiscal year 2018," stated Eric Shander, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Red Hat. "For the first half of fiscal 2018, Red Hat delivered a powerful combination of 20% total revenue growth, 41% GAAP operating income growth, 26% non-GAAP operating income growth, and 22% operating cash flow growth. Given our first half results and ongoing momentum, we are increasing our outlook for the full year."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 735 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AndEX Puts Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 64-Bit on Your PC with GAPPS and Netflix
GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton has released a new build of his Android-x86 fork AndEX that leverages Google's Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 mobile operating system for 64-bit PCs with various updates and improvements.
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Korora 26
More on Red Hat Results
Linux distributor Red Hat beats profit estimate, raises forecasts
Earnings Reaction History: Red Hat Inc., 55.6% Follow-Through Indicator, 14.1% Sensitive
Tech Today: Facebook’s Reckoning, Red Hat, AMAT On Tap