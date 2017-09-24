Red Hat: ‘Hybrid Cloud’, University of Alabama, Red Hat Upgrades Ansible and Expectations
Red Hat Rising: ‘Hybrid Cloud’ Is In Fashion, Says CEO Whitehurst
Following a better-than-expected fiscal Q2 report this afternoon from Linux and open-source software distributor Red Hat (RHT), chief executive Jim Whitehurst was kind enough to talk with me by phone.
University of Alabama at Birmingham Secures Research Data with Red Hat
For the University of Alabama at Birmingham, research is a $500 million per year expenditure, so it’s critical that information is stored in a way that works for everyone while remaining secure.
UAB, which conducts research in areas such as engineering, statistical genetics and genomics, chose Red Hat Ceph Storage for its expanding storage needs because of the solution’s flexibility.
Red Hat Upgrades Ansible
Red Hat handily tops Q2 earnings targets
Red Hat reported better-than-expected second quarter earnings Monday, as strong subscription revenue growth continues to bolster the company's bottom line.
Games: The Spicy Meatball Saves The Day, Uebergame, DwarfCorp
Android Leftovers
Baidu puts open source deep learning into smartphones
A year after it open sourced its PaddlePaddle deep learning suite, Baidu has dropped another piece of AI tech into the public domain – a project to put AI on smartphones. Mobile Deep Learning (MDL) landed at GitHub under the MIT license a day ago, along with the exhortation “Be all eagerness to see it”. MDL is a convolution-based neural network designed to fit on a mobile device. Baidu said it is suitable for applications such as recognising objects in an image using a smartphone's camera.
AMD and Linux Kernel
More on Red Hat today
[Reposted] Red Hat Announces Broad Expansion to Open Source Patent Promise
Red Hat expands their patent promise
