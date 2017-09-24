GNU/Linux in Ataribox
-
Ataribox will run Linux and AMD custom processor, will cost $300
In June, Atari declared itself "back in the hardware business" with the announcement of the Ataribox—a retro-styled PC tech-based console. One month later it emerged Atari plans to crowdfund the project, and now we have some hard facts on cost, and what's under its hood.
Speaking to VentureBeat, the Ataribox creator and general manager Feargal Mac says an Indiegogo funding campaign will launch this year, and that the final product will ship in spring of 2018. When it does, it'll cost between $250—$300 and will boast an AMD custom processor with Radeon graphics.
-
Atari are launching a new gaming system, the 'Ataribox' and it runs Linux
Another Linux-based gaming system is coming, this time from Atari. The Ataribox [Official Site] will run on an AMD processor and it sounds quite interesting.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 705 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: The Spicy Meatball Saves The Day, Uebergame, DwarfCorp
Android Leftovers
Baidu puts open source deep learning into smartphones
A year after it open sourced its PaddlePaddle deep learning suite, Baidu has dropped another piece of AI tech into the public domain – a project to put AI on smartphones. Mobile Deep Learning (MDL) landed at GitHub under the MIT license a day ago, along with the exhortation “Be all eagerness to see it”. MDL is a convolution-based neural network designed to fit on a mobile device. Baidu said it is suitable for applications such as recognising objects in an image using a smartphone's camera.
AMD and Linux Kernel
Recent comments
5 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 56 min ago
18 hours 11 min ago
6 days 1 hour ago
1 week 21 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 9 hours ago
3 weeks 6 hours ago
3 weeks 1 day ago