NethServer 7.4 Linux Server OS Enters Beta Hot on the Heels of CentOS 7.4
Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of September 2017 08:21:22 PM
NethServer's Alessio Fattorini just informed us today about the availability of the first Beta release of the upcoming NethServer 7.4 Linux server-oriented operating system, which is based on CentOS 7.4 and comes with various improvements.
