Firefox Quantum

  • Firefox takes a Quantum leap forward with new developer edition

    Earlier this year we wrote about Project Quantum, Mozilla's work to modernize Firefox and rebuild it to handle the needs of the modern Web.

    Today, that work takes a big step toward the mainstream with the release of the new Firefox 57 developer edition. The old Firefox developer edition was based on the alpha-quality Aurora channel, which was two versions ahead of the stable version. In April, Mozilla scrapped the Aurora channel, and the developer edition moved to being based on the beta channel. The developer edition is used by a few hundred thousand users each month and is for the most part identical to the beta, except it has a different theme by default—a dark theme instead of the normal light one—and changes a few default settings in ways that developers tend to prefer.

  • Start Your Engines – Firefox Quantum Lands in Beta, Developer Edition

    Engines are important, both in cars and in browsers. That’s why we’re so revved up this morning – we’re releasing the Beta of a whole new Firefox, one that’s powered by a completely reinvented, modernized engine. Since the version number – 57 – can’t really convey the magnitude of the changes we’ve made, and how much faster this new Firefox is, we’re calling this upcoming release Firefox Quantum.

Kubuntu Artful Aardvark (17.10) and Ubuntu

  • Kubuntu Artful Aardvark (17.10) Beta 2 testing
    Artful Aardvark (17.10) Beta 2 images are now available for testing. The Kubuntu team will be releasing 17.10 in October. The final Beta 2 milestone will be available on September 28. This is the first spin in preparation for the Beta 2 pre-release. Kubuntu Beta pre-releases are NOT recommended for:
  • Ubuntu Dock Now Supports Progress Bars and Badge Counts
    Support for the Unity Launcher API has managed to squeak in to the Ubuntu Dock package on Ubuntu 17.10 before the user-interface freezes takes place.
  • LXD Weekly Status #16
    The main highlight of this week was the release of LXD 2.18. We’ve otherwise been busy tracking down and fixing a number of issues, extended the user-agent string that LXD uses when talking to our image server and been working on a number of fixes for LXC 2.1. We’re also making good progress on the stable release branches and hope to get to tag a number of stable bugfix releases next week.
