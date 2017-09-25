Equifax's massive data breach has claimed another victim - Richard Smith, the company's CEO and Chairman of the Board. Equifax announced that Smith is retiring from his role at the company, effective Sept. 26.

"The cybersecurity incident has affected millions of consumers, and I have been completely dedicated to making this right," Smith stated. "At this critical juncture, I believe it is in the best interests of the company to have new leadership to move the company forward."

Equifax announced on Sept. 7 that it was the victim of a data breach the exposed personally identifiable information on 143 million Americans. The company initially reported that it first became aware of the breach on July 29, though subsequent reports have alleged that the company was breached as early as March.