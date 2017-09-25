Language Selection

Security: Deloitte, Ransomware, Equifax, Denmark, and macOS 0-Day

Security
  • Deloitte hack exposes secret emails and plans from firm's blue-chip clients

    Hackers [sic] are said to have accessed confidential emails and plans of Deloitte's blue-chip clients, along with usernames, passwords, IP addresses, architectural diagrams for businesses and health information.

  • Deloitte hit by cyber-attack revealing clients’ secret emails

    Deloitte, which is registered in London and has its global headquarters in New York, was the victim of a cybersecurity attack that went unnoticed for months.

  • A quarter of local UK councils have fallen victim to ransomware

    115 councils (27 per cent) said they had been victims of security ransoms, while 43 per cent said they hadn't.

  • Equifax CEO Richard Smith Retires as Breach Fallout Continues

    Equifax's massive data breach has claimed another victim - Richard Smith, the company's CEO and Chairman of the Board. Equifax announced that Smith is retiring from his role at the company, effective Sept. 26.

    "The cybersecurity incident has affected millions of consumers, and I have been completely dedicated to making this right," Smith stated. "At this critical juncture, I believe it is in the best interests of the company to have new leadership to move the company forward."

    Equifax announced on Sept. 7 that it was the victim of a data breach the exposed personally identifiable information on 143 million Americans. The company initially reported that it first became aware of the breach on July 29, though subsequent reports have alleged that the company was breached as early as March.

  • Denmark continues its work on cyber security plan

    Denmark’s Ministry of Finance is to finalise Denmark’s national strategy for cyber and information security. The ministry recently took over coordination of the plans, which previously were being prepared by the Ministry of Defence. The strategy is to be presented early next year, reports Denmark’s Agency for Digitisation (Digitaliseringsstyrelsen - DIGST).

  • Password-theft 0-day imperils users of High Sierra and earlier macOS versions

    There's a vulnerability in High Sierra and earlier versions of macOS that allows rogue applications to steal plaintext passwords stored in the Mac keychain, a security researcher said Monday. That's the same day the widely anticipated update was released.

    The Mac keychain is a digital vault of sorts that stores passwords and cryptographic keys. Apple engineers have designed it so that installed applications can't access its contents without the user entering a master password. A weakness in the keychain, however, allows rogue apps to steal every plaintext password it stores with no password required. Patrick Wardle, a former National Security Agency hacker who now works for security firm Synack, posted a video demonstration here.

