Richard Stallman: Microsoft’s “Love” For Linux Will Hurt Free And Open Source Software
-
Richard Stallman: Microsoft’s “Love” For Linux Will Hurt Free And Open Source Software
Over the course of past two years, we’ve been telling you how Microsoft is trying hard to earn the appreciation of open source developers by either contributing to open source software or sharing its own code on GitHub. These moves have faced skepticism from us as well. Just yesterday, at its Ignite conference, Microsoft launched SQL Server 2017 for Linux as well.
When open source enthusiasts come across headlines like “Windows Subsystem For Linux (WSL) will let you run Linux distros as well,” their doubts don’t remain baseless. In the past, Microsoft’s ex-CEO Steve Ballmer had slammed Linux as a “cancer.” So, is Microsoft totally changed? Are its efforts like WSL helping open source software?
-
Microsoft joins the Open Source Initiative as a corporate sponsor
-
It's Official: Microsoft Becomes Premium Sponsor of the Open Source Initiative
-
Microsoft Makes it Official: Becomes Sponsor of Open Source Initiative [Ed: Open Source Initiative (OSI). Does it even recognise that Microsoft is still attacking FOSS with patents? How much did MSFT pay OSI?]
-
DRUD Tech Announces Open Source Veteran Steven Grandchamp As CEO [Ed: Watch out for DRUD Tech from now on. It's run by Microsoft veteran Steven Grandchamp who ran a FOSS-hostile firm.]
-
SQL Server 2017 Embraces Linux, Docker [Ed: "Embraces" as in trying to infiltrate, in binary-only form and a Windows subsystem]
-
Microsoft Announces Its New Open Source Machine Learning Tools
-
Azure Service Fabric on Linux hits general availability
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 474 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kubuntu Artful Aardvark (17.10) and Ubuntu
today's howtos
SUSECon in Prague: CaaS and SDS
Phones/Devices: Librem 5, Pi HAT, Tizen and Android
Recent comments
15 hours 59 min ago
19 hours 56 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
6 days 11 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago
2 weeks 1 hour ago
2 weeks 19 hours ago
3 weeks 16 hours ago
3 weeks 1 day ago