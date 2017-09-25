After your initial run on A Tour of Go, you start thinking "Now, how can I make this language behave more like an object oriented language...?" After all, you are used to that stuff. You want to make robust code. You want polymorphism.

"There has to be a way!" You say, and you find struct embedding. It allows you to cleverly delegate methods from the enclosing object to the embedded object without having to duplicate code. Great!

Of course, this is not true. Struct embedding only allows you to delegate method calls. Even if it looks like you are doing polymorphic method dispatch, the relationship is not IS-A. It's HAS-A, so the receiver of the method call is not the enclosing object: The receiver is always the embedded object to which the method call was delegated to.