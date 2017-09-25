OSS Leftovers
-
Mirantis launches multi-cloud Kubernetes with AWS Support
Kubernetes is continuing to become the default container orchestration program. The latest proof of this is Mirantis making it easier than ever to manage hybrid clouds across Amazon Web Services (AWS), OpenStack, and bare metal with Kubernetes in the latest version of its Mirantis Cloud Platform (MCP). With Kubernetes-enabled MCP, it can manage multi-cloud self-service Kubernetes clusters through its new Containers-as-a-Service (CaaS) functionality.
-
Change Healthcare Adopts Linux Hyperledger Fabric
US-based healthcare IT firm Change Healthcare is developing a blockchain solution for enterprise-scale use in healthcare. The solution will enable payers and providers to boost revenue cycle efficiency, improve real-time analytics, cut costs, and create innovative new services.
-
Change Healthcare rolls out enterprise blockchain for hospitals, payers
-
Yahoo is giving a critical piece of internal technology to the world -- just like it did with Hadoop
Oath, the Verizon-owned parent company of Yahoo, is releasing for free some of its most important internal software, which the company has long used to make recommendations, target ads and execute searches.
-
Verizon Reveals the (Faded) Secrets of Yahoo Search
hree months after acquiring Yahoo, Verizon is giving away the secrets of Yahoo's search engine. Today, Oath, the Verizon-owned company born of the merger between AOL and Yahoo, released the source code of a data-crunching tool called Vespa, which has long-powered search and other features across the Yahoo empire. Now that it's open source, any company or individual can use or modify Vespa to power its own products or websites.
-
Open source drives digitalisation
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, data analytics, high performance computing and digital transformation all benefit from open source technologies, says Nile Brauckmann, CEO of SUSE.
-
[haiku-development] Beta1 release roadmap (again)
-
Haiku OS Is Gearing Up For Its Long-Awaited Beta Release
The BeOS-inspired Haiku operating system is finally gearing up for its long-awaited beta milestone.
Haiku OS developer Adrien Destugues took to the mailing list this weekend to work out a release roadmap for the beta milestone for this project.
-
Clouds and Puppies at Open Source Summit: Day 3 in 5 Minutes
Yes, there were Puppies on Day 3 at the Open Source Summit, and they called it Puppy Pawlooza. In this five-minute video summary, I’m joined by Jono Bacon, leading community strategist and curator of the Open Community Conference.
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) kicked things off with a bunch of announcements Wednesday morning. Aside from Oracle and Ticketmaster joining the foundation, both Lyft and Uber announced projects entering the CNCF. Lyft's project is Envoy, an edge and service proxy, and Uber's is Jaeger, a distributed tracing system.
-
ProPublica Seeks Source Code for New York City’s Disputed DNA Software
ProPublica is asking a federal court for access to the source code for New York City’s proprietary DNA software, which some scientists and defense lawyers contend may be inaccurate in matching a defendant to a complex sample of genetic material. Known as a pioneer in analyzing the most difficult evidence from crime scenes, the New York City medical examiner’s office has processed DNA samples supplied not only by local police, but also by about 50 jurisdictions nationwide.
Employees developed the disputed software — known as the Forensic Statistical Tool, or FST — to analyze evidence consisting of multiple people’s DNA and determine the likelihood that a suspect’s DNA was present. According to the medical examiner’s office, FST was used in about 1,350 criminal cases from 2011 until this year, when it was phased out. The office has long kept the source code secret, successfully opposing requests in court by defense attorneys to examine it.
-
26 companies to co-test MMA China's open-source SDK
The Mobile Marketing Association MMA China is assuming governance of the testing of an open source software development kit SDK, which paves the way for a more transparent media buying ecosystem on mobile devices.
-
[Older] eLife and Collaborative Knowledge Foundation partner to deliver open-source submission and peer-review platform
-
The 7 stages of becoming a Go programmer
After your initial run on A Tour of Go, you start thinking "Now, how can I make this language behave more like an object oriented language...?" After all, you are used to that stuff. You want to make robust code. You want polymorphism.
"There has to be a way!" You say, and you find struct embedding. It allows you to cleverly delegate methods from the enclosing object to the embedded object without having to duplicate code. Great!
Of course, this is not true. Struct embedding only allows you to delegate method calls. Even if it looks like you are doing polymorphic method dispatch, the relationship is not IS-A. It's HAS-A, so the receiver of the method call is not the enclosing object: The receiver is always the embedded object to which the method call was delegated to.
-
How strong are your programming skills?
-
