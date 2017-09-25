Phones/Devices: Librem 5, Pi HAT, Tizen and Android
GNOME and KDE Join Librem 5 Linux Smartphone Party
Purism is making a true Linux smartphone called Librem 5. KDE and GNOME have just lent their support for Librem 5.
$17 RPi HAT features 8-channel ADC and industrial temps
A Raspberry Pi HAT called the “8-channel ADC Board” provides a 10-bit ADC with 8x channels split into voltage divider and zero-ohm jumper configurations.
Burgessworld Custom Electronics has gone to Tindie to sell an “8-Channel ADC Board” Raspberry Pi HAT for $17. The developer created the analog add-on board to “accurately measure voltages and take analog sensor readings” on a high-powered robot project “because I couldn’t find one on the market that met my needs.”
15 “must have” Apps for your Tizen Smartphone
Get a taste of Assassin’s Creed with the Ninja Assassin Combat Warrior on your Tizen smartphone
It Opens Like a Book - How 'Good' Would a Fold-Open Screen Be Like? Anticipating Samsung Innovation
Bill Gates switches to Android phone
