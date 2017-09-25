SUSECon in Prague: CaaS and SDS
-
New SUSE software-defined storage program on the way to release
At SUSECon in Prague, Linux-power SUSE introduced the latest version of its software-defined storage program, SUSE Enterprise Storage 5.
Accordinging to SUSE, this new release features enhanced ease of management, improved performance and expanded features including new disk-to-disk backup capabilities for enterprise customers.
-
SUSE introduces new container management service for IaaS and PaaS clouds
Like many other companies, SUSE has decided Kubernetes is the future of container orchestration. At SUSECon in Prague, the oldest Linux company announced the release of SUSE CaaS [Container-as-a-Service] Platform 2, its Kubernetes-based CaaS container management program for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) clouds and SUSE Cloud Application Platform (SCAP) for its Cloud Foundry Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).
Both are designed to enable IT and DevOps professionals to more easily deploy, manage and scale container-based applications and services. This means enterprises can reduce application delivery cycle times.
-
Software-defined storage leveraging open source essential for breaking proprietary lock-in
-
SUSE pushes open source SDS as solution to vendor lock-in
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 569 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kubuntu Artful Aardvark (17.10) and Ubuntu
today's howtos
SUSECon in Prague: CaaS and SDS
Phones/Devices: Librem 5, Pi HAT, Tizen and Android
Recent comments
15 hours 59 min ago
19 hours 56 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
6 days 11 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago
2 weeks 1 hour ago
2 weeks 19 hours ago
3 weeks 16 hours ago
3 weeks 1 day ago