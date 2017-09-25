Like many other companies, SUSE has decided Kubernetes is the future of container orchestration. At SUSECon in Prague, the oldest Linux company announced the release of SUSE CaaS [Container-as-a-Service] Platform 2, its Kubernetes-based CaaS container management program for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) clouds and SUSE Cloud Application Platform (SCAP) for its Cloud Foundry Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).

Both are designed to enable IT and DevOps professionals to more easily deploy, manage and scale container-based applications and services. This means enterprises can reduce application delivery cycle times.