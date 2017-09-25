Kubuntu Artful Aardvark (17.10) and Ubuntu
Kubuntu Artful Aardvark (17.10) Beta 2 testing
Artful Aardvark (17.10) Beta 2 images are now available for testing.
The Kubuntu team will be releasing 17.10 in October. The final Beta 2 milestone will be available on September 28.
This is the first spin in preparation for the Beta 2 pre-release. Kubuntu Beta pre-releases are NOT recommended for:
Ubuntu Dock Now Supports Progress Bars and Badge Counts
Support for the Unity Launcher API has managed to squeak in to the Ubuntu Dock package on Ubuntu 17.10 before the user-interface freezes takes place.
LXD Weekly Status #16
The main highlight of this week was the release of LXD 2.18.
We’ve otherwise been busy tracking down and fixing a number of issues, extended the user-agent string that LXD uses when talking to our image server and been working on a number of fixes for LXC 2.1.
We’re also making good progress on the stable release branches and hope to get to tag a number of stable bugfix releases next week.
