Atari All About GNU/Linux Now
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of September 2017 11:48:00 PM Filed under
Atari's Upcoming Console Could Cost as Much as a PS4 or Switch
Atari’s new console to cost less than $300 and ship next spring
Ataribox Will Ship Next Year, Costs $US249 To $US299
Ataribox will be AMD-powered, Linux-based, and cost $250-$300
Ataribox will have AMD inside, run Linux, cost under $300
Ataribox will go beyond retro games with powerful AMD CPU and Linux OS
Ataribox gaming console will run Linux on AMD
Ataribox Retro Console Runs Linux And Features AMD APU With Radeon Graphics
Atari’s New Games Console Runs Linux
Say hello to the Ataribox, a new games machine from gaming stalwart Atari. It's built around standard PC technology and it runs Linux.
