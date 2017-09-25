Software: Adobe Brackets, Pick, Kube, and Outskirts (Game)
-
Adobe Brackets 1.11 Released, Is ‘Fully Supported’ on Linux
A new version of the Brackets text editor is available to download, and Adobe say the Linux build is 'at par with what you get on Mac and Windows'.
-
Pick – A Commandline Fuzzy Search Tool For Linux
Today, we will be discussing about an Interesting commandline utility called “Pick”. It allows users to select from a set of choices using an ncurses(3X) interface with fuzzy search functionality. The Pick utility can be helpful in certain situations where you wanted to search for a folder or file that contains a non-English characters in their name. You don’t have to learn how to type the non-english characters. Using Pick, you can easily search them, select them and view or cd into them easily. You don’t even have to type any characters to search a file or folder. It’s good for those working with large pile of directories and files.
-
Last week in Kube
“Kube is a modern communication and collaboration client built with QtQuick on top of a high performance, low resource usage core. It provides online and offline access to all your mail, contacts, calendars, notes, todo’s and more. With a strong focus on usability, the team works with designers and UX experts from the ground up, to build a product that is not only visually appealing but also a joy to use.”
-
Outskirts is a colourful, clever and difficult bullet-hell shooter that's now on Linux
Do you like bullet-hell games? Outskirts [Steam, Official Site] is something you absolutely need to look at. The idea is clever and it's quite challenging.
-
