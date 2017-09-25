Language Selection

Software: Adobe Brackets, Pick, Kube, and Outskirts (Game)

Tuesday 26th of September 2017 11:49:26 PM
Software
  • Adobe Brackets 1.11 Released, Is ‘Fully Supported’ on Linux

    A new version of the Brackets text editor is available to download, and Adobe say the Linux build is 'at par with what you get on Mac and Windows'.

  • Pick – A Commandline Fuzzy Search Tool For Linux

    Today, we will be discussing about an Interesting commandline utility called “Pick”. It allows users to select from a set of choices using an ncurses(3X) interface with fuzzy search functionality. The Pick utility can be helpful in certain situations where you wanted to search for a folder or file that contains a non-English characters in their name. You don’t have to learn how to type the non-english characters. Using Pick, you can easily search them, select them and view or cd into them easily. You don’t even have to type any characters to search a file or folder. It’s good for those working with large pile of directories and files.

  • Last week in Kube

    “Kube is a modern communication and collaboration client built with QtQuick on top of a high performance, low resource usage core. It provides online and offline access to all your mail, contacts, calendars, notes, todo’s and more. With a strong focus on usability, the team works with designers and UX experts from the ground up, to build a product that is not only visually appealing but also a joy to use.”

  • Outskirts is a colourful, clever and difficult bullet-hell shooter that's now on Linux

    Do you like bullet-hell games? Outskirts [Steam, Official Site] is something you absolutely need to look at. The idea is clever and it's quite challenging.

Kubuntu Artful Aardvark (17.10) and Ubuntu

  • Kubuntu Artful Aardvark (17.10) Beta 2 testing
    Artful Aardvark (17.10) Beta 2 images are now available for testing. The Kubuntu team will be releasing 17.10 in October. The final Beta 2 milestone will be available on September 28. This is the first spin in preparation for the Beta 2 pre-release. Kubuntu Beta pre-releases are NOT recommended for:
  • Ubuntu Dock Now Supports Progress Bars and Badge Counts
    Support for the Unity Launcher API has managed to squeak in to the Ubuntu Dock package on Ubuntu 17.10 before the user-interface freezes takes place.
  • LXD Weekly Status #16
    The main highlight of this week was the release of LXD 2.18. We’ve otherwise been busy tracking down and fixing a number of issues, extended the user-agent string that LXD uses when talking to our image server and been working on a number of fixes for LXC 2.1. We’re also making good progress on the stable release branches and hope to get to tag a number of stable bugfix releases next week.
today's howtos

SUSECon in Prague: CaaS and SDS

Phones/Devices: Librem 5, Pi HAT, Tizen and Android

