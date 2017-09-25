Today's Leftovers and Red Hat
After Microsoft calls out HP Inc over stalled Windows 10 logins, HP bounces back with a fix
A Windows 10 update, released by Microsoft on September 12, caused HP PCs to get stuck showing black displays after users attempt to log in. Machine owners reported seeing nothing but blank monitors for up to five or ten minutes after entering their usernames and passwords.
Dell Joins The Khronos Group
Dell is now the latest company joining The Khronos Group as a contributing member.
GCC & LLVM Clang Compiler Benchmarks On AMD's EPYC 7601
For squeezing maximum performance out of Linux systems with source-based workloads, most of you know there can often be tweaks to be had to the compiler stack for greater performance. As well with the never-ending advancements to the leading open-source code compilers, between releases can be measurable performance benefits but sometimes not without regressions too. With AMD's EPYC line-up still being very fresh and the underlying Zen microarchitecture (or "znver1" as referred to by the compiler toolchains), here are a variety of benchmarks under recent releases of the GCC and LLVM Clang compilers.
Aqua Collaborates with Red Hat to Deliver Certified Container Security on the Red Hat OpenShift Platform
Aqua Security, the award-winning provider of container security solutions, today announced its collaboration with Red Hat that extends Aqua's powerful container security capabilities to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. With Red Hat certification and publication in the Red Hat Container Catalog, enterprise customers can pursue a container-based development strategy knowing that Aqua's full-lifecycle container security and compliance controls are fully interoperable with the Red Hat container portfolio, including Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and Red Hat Atomic Host.
Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Apple, Discovery, DowDuPont, JPMorgan, Red Hat, T-Mobile and More
3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA), Red Hat Inc (RHT) and SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)
6 Stocks To Watch For September 25, 2017
Red Hat (RHT) Crushes Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises '18 View
