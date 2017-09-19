Android Leftovers
How does Android save your fingerprints?
Bill Gates now uses an Android phone
Even Bill Gates uses an Android phone now
How to install an SSH server on your Android phone
Android 8's most colorful new feature
In a first, Android apps abuse serious “Dirty Cow” bug to backdoor phones
Google Prepares to Better Integrate Android Things with Chromecast in Android P
Google reveals Android Robocop AI to spot and destroy malware
Games: Ataribox, Time Recoil, Spring RTS
Devices: SOTI MobiControl, LimeSDR, USB-Key-Fob, Aaeon
6 steps to perfecting an open source product strategy
Suppose you have an open source software idea that you want to spread quickly. To gain users, you must make sure your product is both well-made and has all of the right features. You also need to make sure people understand why your project exists and why they should be interested. Although recent trends in "DevOps" highlight the need for operations and development experience to blend together, seeing development, product management, and marketing ideas merge is perhaps even more powerful. This is the way I crafted Ansible in the early days—and I believe it grew quickly because of that focus.
