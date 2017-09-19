Devices: SOTI MobiControl, LimeSDR, USB-Key-Fob, Aaeon
SOTI First to Combine Mobility and IoT Management with the Introduction of Linux Support
SOTI MobiControl will now enable remote support of Linux-based devices, machines and intelligent IoT endpoints.
The LimeSDR Mini Open Source, USB, Programmable Software-Defined Radio
Since it has a USB stick at the end of the board and a GUI, users can get started with it easily. Users are also able to download programs uploaded to Ubuntu Snap, which is used as a kind of app store. This brought the required expertise for using and programming software-defined radio. With LimeSDR, Lime Microsystems is on their way to fulfilling their mission statement:
A $25 Open-Source USB-Key-Fob Computer
Fanless, Linux-ready mini-PCs build on Up Squared and Up Core SBCs
Aaeon unveiled two fanless mini-PCs based on its Up Squared (Apollo Lake) and Up Core (Cherry Trail) SBCs, featuring up to 64GB eMMC.
Following up on last December’s UP-GWS01 gateway mini-PC, which was based on Aaeon Europe’s original community-backed Up Board, Aaeon announced a similar “UPS-GWS01” model based on its Intel Apollo Lake-driven UP Squared (Up2) SBC. There’s also an unnamed model based on the compact, Intel Cherry Trail based Up Core SBC.
6 steps to perfecting an open source product strategy
Suppose you have an open source software idea that you want to spread quickly. To gain users, you must make sure your product is both well-made and has all of the right features. You also need to make sure people understand why your project exists and why they should be interested. Although recent trends in "DevOps" highlight the need for operations and development experience to blend together, seeing development, product management, and marketing ideas merge is perhaps even more powerful. This is the way I crafted Ansible in the early days—and I believe it grew quickly because of that focus.
