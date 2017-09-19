Games: Ataribox, Time Recoil, Spring RTS
Ataribox: More pics and news!
Atari's Ataribox console will run Linux and cost $250-$300, if it ever materializes
Ataribox will be an open, Linux-based console priced starting at $249
Ataribox aims high with $250-300 price point, Linux core, custom AMD chip
Linux and Mac Versions Now Available for Time Recoil in Steam
The slow motion shooter game Time Recoil by 10tons Ltd. now supports Linux and Mac in Steam. The game is priced $13.99 USD.
Linux and Mac Versions Now Available for Time Recoil in Steam
Spring RTS 104.0 Game Engine Brings Increased Performance, Better Stability
The Spring cross-platform open-source real-time strategy game engine is out with its first major release in more than one year.
Spring RTS 104.0 now requires OpenGL 3.0 support in doing away with older GPU/driver support, improved memory management within the engine, Lua scripting improvements, a new terrain mesh renderer, various renderer fixes and improvements, and a wide range of other work.
