Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Mir, Wayland, AMD, and New RAID Benchmark

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 27th of September 2017 10:55:48 AM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
»

More in Tux Machines

Games: Ataribox, Time Recoil, Spring RTS

Devices: SOTI MobiControl, LimeSDR, USB-Key-Fob, Aaeon

Android Leftovers

6 steps to perfecting an open source product strategy

Suppose you have an open source software idea that you want to spread quickly. To gain users, you must make sure your product is both well-made and has all of the right features. You also need to make sure people understand why your project exists and why they should be interested. Although recent trends in "DevOps" highlight the need for operations and development experience to blend together, seeing development, product management, and marketing ideas merge is perhaps even more powerful. This is the way I crafted Ansible in the early days—and I believe it grew quickly because of that focus. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6