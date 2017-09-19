Mir, Wayland, AMD, and New RAID Benchmark
Mir Continues Pushing Ahead With Wayland Client Support
Last week we wrote about support for Wayland clients in Mir as well as finding out that Mir 1.0 is still hoped for in Ubuntu 17.10.
AMD Submits Initial AMDGPU DRM Updates Slated For Linux 4.15
HDD/SSD Performance With MDADM RAID, BCache On Linux 4.14
It's been one year since last testing BCache as a means in the Linux kernel's block layer to allow an SSD to serve as a cache for a larger but slower rotational hard drive. So I have carried out some fresh benchmarks using the Linux 4.14 Git kernel to provide not only fresh benchmarks of BCache but also MDADM SSD RAID on Linux and some other fresh SSD/HDD benchmarks.
6 steps to perfecting an open source product strategy
Suppose you have an open source software idea that you want to spread quickly. To gain users, you must make sure your product is both well-made and has all of the right features. You also need to make sure people understand why your project exists and why they should be interested. Although recent trends in "DevOps" highlight the need for operations and development experience to blend together, seeing development, product management, and marketing ideas merge is perhaps even more powerful. This is the way I crafted Ansible in the early days—and I believe it grew quickly because of that focus.
