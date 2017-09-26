Installing Linux on your PC is super easy - here's how to do it
The Manjaro Linux developers announced the release of version 17.0.5 last week. My objective today is to use this release to show that Linux can be installed from scratch, configured and used for everyday work without using command line (text console) access, and without having to download, compile, install or otherwise perform any manual tasks to install device drivers or other hardware support.
Best of all, the complete installation and configuration can be done in well under an hour!
First, I want to be absolutely clear about this, if you already have Manjaro Linux installed it is not necessary to reinstall from scratch with this new release. All you need to do is make sure that your system has all the latest patches and updates installed and you will in fact be running this new release.
The purpose of these new ISO images is to roll up all the updates and patches that have been made since the last Manjaro point release, and to update the installer itself to the latest version.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 679 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 4.14 Kernel Benchmarks With The Intel Core i9 7980XE
Following my Linux benchmarks of the newly-launched Core i9 7960X and Core i9 7980XE processors, here are benchmarks of the 18 core / 36 thread Extreme Edition processor when running on Linux 4.14. Linux 4.14 has quite a few new features in the works from EXT4 scalability work, the PCID support for potential performance benefits with Intel CPUs, DRM driver improvements, and more. Out of curiosity I ran some early Linux 4.14 Git benchmarks on the Core i9 7980XE system.
Happy birthday to GNU: celebrating 34 years of the free software movement!
Since the birth of GNU, a rich collaborative community of developers and activists has sprung up and is still going strong, fighting against proprietary software, software patents, Digital Restrictions Management, and other threats to our freedom and privacy. We're a little too busy to party like we did for GNU's 25th birthday and 30th birthday, but we couldn't possibly let the birthday pass without cake.
KDE: GCompris 0.81, Plasma Mobile and Convergence, KDE Plasma 5 and FreeBSD
Games: TIC-80, Cities: Skylines - Green Cities, Ballistic Overkil, Caveman Warriors, SpringRTS
Recent comments
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 week 2 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 3 days ago
2 weeks 16 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 2 days ago