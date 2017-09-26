KDE: GCompris 0.81, Plasma Mobile and Convergence, KDE Plasma 5 and FreeBSD
Release GCompris 0.81
We are happy to bring you GCompris 0.81.
This is a bugfix release to correct some issues in previous version. All GNU/Linux distributions shipping 0.80 should update to 0.81.
Also, we introduce a new “light” version that doesn’t require OpenGL to run. This means that it should work on any computer. We provide some special windows packages using this option, and also the standalone installer for Linux 32bit is using this option. In this light version, the transparency gradient on the menu is gone, and we had to adapt a dozen of activities that will look a little different in this mode, but should still be usable.
Plasma Mobile and Convergence
Convergence, in the broadest sense, has been one of the design goals of Plasma when we started creating it. When we work on Plasma, we ultimately expect components to run on a wide variety of target devices, we refer to that concept as the device spectrum.
Switched to Plasma 5
I’ve switched to using Plasma 5 as my daily (work) desktop. “So what?” you say, since Plasma 5 has been available since July 15th, 2014. Yep, more than three years on the desktop — see Sebas’s blog for some history. So I’ve finally switched my FreeBSD desktop machine, as a sign that Plasma 5 really is coming closer to the official FreeBSD ports tree.
KDE Plasma 5 Is Almost Ready For FreeBSD Ports
More than three years after the initial release of KDE Plasma 5 for Linux, the support on FreeBSD is getting into shape.
KDE contributor Adriaan de Groot who has been leading the charge for getting the KDE packages working well on FreeBSD has mentioned he's now finally switched his FreeBSD desktop machine to Plasma 5.
Linux 4.14 Kernel Benchmarks With The Intel Core i9 7980XE
Following my Linux benchmarks of the newly-launched Core i9 7960X and Core i9 7980XE processors, here are benchmarks of the 18 core / 36 thread Extreme Edition processor when running on Linux 4.14. Linux 4.14 has quite a few new features in the works from EXT4 scalability work, the PCID support for potential performance benefits with Intel CPUs, DRM driver improvements, and more. Out of curiosity I ran some early Linux 4.14 Git benchmarks on the Core i9 7980XE system.
Happy birthday to GNU: celebrating 34 years of the free software movement!
Since the birth of GNU, a rich collaborative community of developers and activists has sprung up and is still going strong, fighting against proprietary software, software patents, Digital Restrictions Management, and other threats to our freedom and privacy. We're a little too busy to party like we did for GNU's 25th birthday and 30th birthday, but we couldn't possibly let the birthday pass without cake.
