KDE: GCompris 0.81, Plasma Mobile and Convergence, KDE Plasma 5 and FreeBSD Release GCompris 0.81 We are happy to bring you GCompris 0.81. This is a bugfix release to correct some issues in previous version. All GNU/Linux distributions shipping 0.80 should update to 0.81. Also, we introduce a new “light” version that doesn’t require OpenGL to run. This means that it should work on any computer. We provide some special windows packages using this option, and also the standalone installer for Linux 32bit is using this option. In this light version, the transparency gradient on the menu is gone, and we had to adapt a dozen of activities that will look a little different in this mode, but should still be usable.

Plasma Mobile and Convergence Convergence, in the broadest sense, has been one of the design goals of Plasma when we started creating it. When we work on Plasma, we ultimately expect components to run on a wide variety of target devices, we refer to that concept as the device spectrum.

Switched to Plasma 5 I’ve switched to using Plasma 5 as my daily (work) desktop. “So what?” you say, since Plasma 5 has been available since July 15th, 2014. Yep, more than three years on the desktop — see Sebas’s blog for some history. So I’ve finally switched my FreeBSD desktop machine, as a sign that Plasma 5 really is coming closer to the official FreeBSD ports tree.

