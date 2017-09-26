Ubuntu: Ubuntu 17.10 Will Drop The 32-bit Desktop ISO and More
-
Change of scope and target market for i386
Please action the below and remove Ubuntu Desktop i386 daily-live images from the release manifest for Beta and Final milestones of 17.10 and therefore do not ship ubuntu-desktop-i386.iso artifact for 17.10.
As a followup to this thread it has been confirmed that argumentation below is sound, and furthermore there is no longer any effective qa or testing of the desktop product on actual i386 hardware (explicitly non x86_64 CPUs).
-
Ubuntu 17.10 Will Drop The 32-bit Desktop ISO
Ubuntu will no longer be producing a desktop i386 ISO beginning with the soon-to-be-released Ubuntu 17.10.
Dimitri John Ledkov of Canonical has conveyed to the Ubuntu release team to remove the Ubuntu Desktop i386 daily builds, beta, and final. There will no longer be any "ubuntu-desktop-i386.iso" produced. There is no longer any effective QA or testing being done on the Ubuntu i386 desktop image on actual 32-bit-only hardware. As well, most x86 systems in the past decade support x86_64, Ubuntu modern doesn't run too well on dated hardware, etc.
-
Four steps to mobilising legacy OpenStack and escaping StuckStack
According to figures from the OpenStack Foundation, just 20 per cent of users are using the latest version of the software. Companies that fall to far behind updates risk becoming stuck on an older version of OpenStack, leaving themselves in danger of higher costs, diminishing agility and reduced security. We call this condition StuckStack, and have written an ebook to help you escape this trap.
All software needs regular upgrades to work effectively. The OpenStack Foundation distributes regular updates and a new release every six months to ensure that the software is up-to-date with technology developments and has the features that users require.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 484 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 4.14 Kernel Benchmarks With The Intel Core i9 7980XE
Following my Linux benchmarks of the newly-launched Core i9 7960X and Core i9 7980XE processors, here are benchmarks of the 18 core / 36 thread Extreme Edition processor when running on Linux 4.14. Linux 4.14 has quite a few new features in the works from EXT4 scalability work, the PCID support for potential performance benefits with Intel CPUs, DRM driver improvements, and more. Out of curiosity I ran some early Linux 4.14 Git benchmarks on the Core i9 7980XE system.
Happy birthday to GNU: celebrating 34 years of the free software movement!
Since the birth of GNU, a rich collaborative community of developers and activists has sprung up and is still going strong, fighting against proprietary software, software patents, Digital Restrictions Management, and other threats to our freedom and privacy. We're a little too busy to party like we did for GNU's 25th birthday and 30th birthday, but we couldn't possibly let the birthday pass without cake.
KDE: GCompris 0.81, Plasma Mobile and Convergence, KDE Plasma 5 and FreeBSD
Games: TIC-80, Cities: Skylines - Green Cities, Ballistic Overkil, Caveman Warriors, SpringRTS
Recent comments
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 week 2 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 3 days ago
2 weeks 16 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 2 days ago