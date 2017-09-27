Security: Wi-Fi Patches, Equifax, Deloitte, NSA's EternalBlue Exploit and TalkTalk
Google Android and Apple IOS Update for Critical Wi-Fi Vulnerabilities
Average Cyber-Crime Cost to Global Businesses Rises to $11.7M: Report
Exclusive: N.Y. regulator subpoenas Equifax over massive breach
New York state’s financial services regulator has issued a subpoena to Equifax Inc (EFX.N) demanding it provide more information about the massive data breach the credit-reporting firm disclosed this month, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
New York’s Department of Financial Services (DFS) sent the subpoena to Equifax on Sept. 14, said the person, who declined to be named because the matter has not been made public.
Deloitte Hit By Cyberattack That Compromised Client Information & Decided To Basically Tell Nobody At All
In the wake of the Equifax breach, there has been some discussion about just how quickly companies should publicly disclose when they have been victims of security breaches that reveal client information. In the case of Equifax, the company had essentially been sitting on the knowledge that it was attacked since July before going public in early September. Something like two months, in other words. While most people agree that victim companies should have some time to get their houses in order before opening the window shades, two months seemed like a lot, given the severity of the attack and the number of potential victims among Equifax's clients.
Another Banking Trojan Adds Support for NSA's EternalBlue Exploit [Ed: Powered by Microsoft Windows back doors]
TalkTalk once told GCHQ: Cyberattack? We'd act fast – to get sport streams back up
Prior to its disastrous 2015 mega hack, UK ISP TalkTalk had told British spies at GCHQ that should an attack occur, its main focus would be to restore "online sports streaming", according to the head of operations at the country's National Cyber Crime Unit.
Ubuntu Is Dropping 32-Bit Images, But the Rest of the Flavors Will Keep Them
In a follow-up email to a discussion from May when Ubuntu Desktop team discussed the possibility of removal of the 32-bit (i386) installation images from the servers, developer Dimitri John Ledkov confirmed the decision today. Also: Ubuntu 17.10 Will Drop The 32-bit Desktop ISO
Leftovers: Kernel, Graphics, and Manjaro Deepin 17.0.5
Purism Librem 5 and SOTI 'Mobility'
Mozilla: Next Generation Web Browser, New Film, Magazine
