Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

FUD and Openwashing

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 27th of September 2017 09:56:14 PM Filed under
Microsoft
OSS
»

More in Tux Machines

Ubuntu Is Dropping 32-Bit Images, But the Rest of the Flavors Will Keep Them

In a follow-up email to a discussion from May when Ubuntu Desktop team discussed the possibility of removal of the 32-bit (i386) installation images from the servers, developer Dimitri John Ledkov confirmed the decision today. Read more Also: Ubuntu 17.10 Will Drop The 32-bit Desktop ISO

Leftovers: Kernel, Graphics, and Manjaro Deepin 17.0.5

  • RISC-V Continues Prepping For Mainline Linux Kernel
    Not only is AMDGPU DC finally aligning for Linux 4.15, but the RISC-V Linux kernel port might also be merged for this next kernel cycle. RISC-V kernel developers previously expressed interest getting into Linux 4.15 and the stars are beginning to align with the ninth version of their kernel patches coming out today.
  • AMDGPU DC Pull Request Submitted For Linux 4.15: Finally The New Display Stack
    Christmas looks like it may be coming early this year for Radeon Linux users... The AMDGPU DC pull request is finally out! It has yet to be pulled into DRM-Next, but last night Alex Deucher did what many AMDGPU users have been waiting years to see: submitting the DC display stack PR to DRM subsystem maintainer David Airlie. While not pulled yet, at the same time there's been no opposition to it expressed on the mailing list.
  • Libinput 1.9 Is Around The Corner With New Features
    Peter Hutterer of Red Hat has announced the first release candidate of libinput 1.9, the input handling library now widely used by both Wayland and X11 Linux systems.
  • Mesa 17.1 Linux Graphics Stack Reaches End of Life, Upgrade to Mesa 17.2 Now
    Mesa developer Juan A. Suarez Romero announced the release of the tenth and last maintenance update to the Mesa 17.1 graphics stack series for GNU/Linux distributions, urging users to upgrade to the latest Mesa 17.2 branch. Mesa 17.1.10 introduces numerous fixes for bugs and crashes, along with other improvements for various of the incorporated graphics drivers, among which we can mention the Intel ANV Vulkan driver, Intel i965 OpenGL driver, VC4 driver, SWR driver, as well as both the AMD Radeon RADV Vulkan and RadeonSI drivers. "The state tracker received a couple of patches, one that fixes a dEQP-GLES31 test and another that fixes the usage of 64-bit unsigned integers when used for boolean comparisons," reads the mailing list announcement. "In build and integration system, we add a dependency on libunwind when running make distcheck."
  • OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 26 Million Test/Suite Downloads
  • What’s New in Manjaro Deepin 17.0.5

Purism Librem 5 and SOTI 'Mobility'

  • Linux Phone Crowdfunding Campaign Just Passed 50% Of Its Goal with a Month Left
  • Purism and Its Critics
    Of course, the Librem 5 may fail to reach its fundraising goals. It may also fail to turn a profit when eventually released. However, it is important to remember that most new hardware and software released by small vendors fail, not necessarily because of any mistakes, but because the near-monopolies of giant corporations make the odds for small vendors almost impossible. Still, explaining all the reasons why the device might fail in the marketplace is a defeatist position for those interested in open hardware to take, all the more so when few of the critics have any practical experience with developing a new product. At times, it sounds as though the critics are so used to seeing free hardware and software defeated that they take a gloomy satisfaction in predicting another failure. Having been involved in bring a couple of products to market, I am all too aware of the difficulties that something as new as the Librem 5 faces. Purism’s caution and clarity of goals are reassuring, but, the only sensible position is to wait for whatever happens. The next sixteen months should make for some real-life drama, especially since, as a long-time free hardware and software, I have an emotional investment in the Librem 5’s results.
    •  
  • SOTI to offer mobility management support for Linux devices, IoT endpoints

Mozilla: Next Generation Web Browser, New Film, Magazine

  • Firefox Quantum Next Generation Web Browser Launches November 14, Beta Out Now
    Mozilla recently put up a dedicated website for its next-generation Firefox web browser, Firefox Quantum, which promises to be twice as fast than current versions and come with numerous performance improvements.
    •  
  • New Film, Magazine: The Uncertain Future of Artificial Intelligence and IoT
    What happens when AI virtual assistants can mimic our voices, learn our habits, and double as our drinking buddies? It’s a future that doesn’t seem far off. It’s also a future Mozilla is exploring in a new short film and with a new bi-annual magazine. Today, Mozilla is releasing a short film commissioned from Superflux titled “Our Friends Electric,” and launching a new magazine titled DING, to explore the impact of connected devices on our lives, our society, and our future.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6