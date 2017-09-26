FUD and Openwashing
Visual Studio: A Versatile And Open Source Code Editor Available As Snap [Ed: The title is wrong. It's not "open source". Only one component of it is. It's openwashing, a "taster strategy"]
Microsoft is finally a part of the Open Source Initiative
Microsoft Becomes A "Premium Sponsor" To The Open Source Initiative
Microsoft's Linux love deepens: It's now one of Open Source Initiative's big backers
Microsoft becomes Premium Sponsor of the Open Source Initiative
Microsoft becomes a sponsor of the Open Source Initiative
EnCloudEn offers private cloud infrastructure with open source tools [Ed: openwashing and ad in the form of an 'article']
Indian companies increasingly looking at startups to fulfil their need for software solutions for enterprises on the cloud, the Bengaluru-based company is delivering and managing private cloud-based IT infrastructure, helping mid-sized organisations attain IT transformation swiftly, at less than half the cost.
It looks free, but it may come at a cost: the impact of open source on M&A deals [Ed: Lawyers hate FOSS. They only like it when they can profit from FUD about it.]
Facebook performs successful license surgery on React, GraphQL
Facebook on Tuesday freed its React JavaScript library and its GraphQL query language from its unloved license scheme.
As promised last week, React 16 underwent licensing replacement surgery to remove Facebook's controversial BSD + Patents license and replace it with the more welcome MIT license.
The operation was deemed necessary because, as Facebook engineering director Adam Wolff put it on Friday, the social network had failed to convince the developer community that its BSD + Patents license was compatible with open source requirements.
GraphQL, which exists as a specification that's available for implementation, has also been revised. The specification has been put under the Open Web Foundation Agreement (OWFa) v1.0 and Facebook's GraphQL implementation is now available under the MIT license.
