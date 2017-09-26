Language Selection

OSS: Oath, TODO, Free and Open Source Software History, Bossies 2017, Seahorse and APIStrat

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 27th of September 2017 09:58:11 PM
OSS
  • Verizon's Oath Open Sources Yahoo's Vespa Search Technology

    Oath, the Verizon division that combines AOL and Yahoo, has released source code from Vespa, a tool acquired by Yahoo with the acquisition of the search engine AlltheWeb. The technology crunches data and is used to power Yahoo search services. The idea is to build out a network of developers to use the technology.

  • Yahoo open-sources Vespa, its most important software release since Hadoop

    Oath, the subsidiary of Verizon Communications Inc. that was created when the company acquired Yahoo Inc. earlier this year, said today it’s open-sourcing some of its most important internal software for executing web searches and generating recommendations and targeted advertisements.

    The software is called Vespa, and Oath said it’s used to tackle the tricky problem of deciding what to show users in response to input such as text typed into a search box. Oath said it actually uses Vespa to power more than 150 applications, including its popular photography website Flickr.com, Yahoo Mail and some aspects of the Yahoo search engine, such as local results, answers to questions and image searches. Vespa also powers Yahoo’s advertising, handling more than 3 billion native ad requests every day.

  • Don’t Miss These Free Guides to Running a Successful Open Source Program

    At organizations of all types, launching and maintaining successful open source programs has become a business priority. A strong open source program office helps to ensure that open source is supported, nurtured, shared, explained, and leveraged. With such an office, organizations can establish and execute on their open source strategies in clear terms.

    With all this in mind, The Linux Foundation and The TODO Group (Talk Openly Develop Openly) have published a free collection of detailed open source guides to aid companies developing open source programs. The guides are available to you now, and this is the first in a series of articles that can introduce you to the value of the guides.

  • 7 Heated Debates from Free and Open Source Software History

    Unix was born in 1969 as an operating system that its owner, AT&T, could not sell for profit. That changed in the early 1980s, when AT&T received permission to commercialize Unix.

  • Bossies 2017: The Best of Open Source Software Awards

    Open source software isn’t what it used to be. The term used to conjure images of the lone developer, working into the night and through weekends, banging out line after line of code to scratch a personal itch or realize a personal vision. But with each passing year—and every new survey of the open source landscape we call our Best of Open Source Software Awards, or Bossies—those images of the lone visionary get a little hazier.

  • Seahorse Goes Open Source! Data Analysts Can Get More from the Free BI Tool Powered by Apache Spark

    Piotr Niedźwiedź, deepsense.ai's CTO and co-founder, explains, "Seahorse hit 10,000 users this year and the number is still growing. From the beginning, we made the tool highly accessible for everyone, offering it at no cost and easy to download in two versions. Now we're ready to make it fully open."

  • APIStrat Conference Workshops Cover API Integration, Security, Testing, and More

    The API Strategy & Practice conference (APIStrat) – taking place Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 in Portland – features three days of technical sessions, keynotes, and more, including several workshops providing hands-on learning opportunities. These sessions cover topics such as RESTful API integration, OpenID Connect, API security, and REST API testing.

Ubuntu Is Dropping 32-Bit Images, But the Rest of the Flavors Will Keep Them

In a follow-up email to a discussion from May when Ubuntu Desktop team discussed the possibility of removal of the 32-bit (i386) installation images from the servers, developer Dimitri John Ledkov confirmed the decision today. Read more Also: Ubuntu 17.10 Will Drop The 32-bit Desktop ISO

Leftovers: Kernel, Graphics, and Manjaro Deepin 17.0.5

  • RISC-V Continues Prepping For Mainline Linux Kernel
    Not only is AMDGPU DC finally aligning for Linux 4.15, but the RISC-V Linux kernel port might also be merged for this next kernel cycle. RISC-V kernel developers previously expressed interest getting into Linux 4.15 and the stars are beginning to align with the ninth version of their kernel patches coming out today.
  • AMDGPU DC Pull Request Submitted For Linux 4.15: Finally The New Display Stack
    Christmas looks like it may be coming early this year for Radeon Linux users... The AMDGPU DC pull request is finally out! It has yet to be pulled into DRM-Next, but last night Alex Deucher did what many AMDGPU users have been waiting years to see: submitting the DC display stack PR to DRM subsystem maintainer David Airlie. While not pulled yet, at the same time there's been no opposition to it expressed on the mailing list.
  • Libinput 1.9 Is Around The Corner With New Features
    Peter Hutterer of Red Hat has announced the first release candidate of libinput 1.9, the input handling library now widely used by both Wayland and X11 Linux systems.
  • Mesa 17.1 Linux Graphics Stack Reaches End of Life, Upgrade to Mesa 17.2 Now
    Mesa developer Juan A. Suarez Romero announced the release of the tenth and last maintenance update to the Mesa 17.1 graphics stack series for GNU/Linux distributions, urging users to upgrade to the latest Mesa 17.2 branch. Mesa 17.1.10 introduces numerous fixes for bugs and crashes, along with other improvements for various of the incorporated graphics drivers, among which we can mention the Intel ANV Vulkan driver, Intel i965 OpenGL driver, VC4 driver, SWR driver, as well as both the AMD Radeon RADV Vulkan and RadeonSI drivers. "The state tracker received a couple of patches, one that fixes a dEQP-GLES31 test and another that fixes the usage of 64-bit unsigned integers when used for boolean comparisons," reads the mailing list announcement. "In build and integration system, we add a dependency on libunwind when running make distcheck."
  • OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 26 Million Test/Suite Downloads
  • What’s New in Manjaro Deepin 17.0.5

Purism Librem 5 and SOTI 'Mobility'

  • Linux Phone Crowdfunding Campaign Just Passed 50% Of Its Goal with a Month Left
  • Purism and Its Critics
    Of course, the Librem 5 may fail to reach its fundraising goals. It may also fail to turn a profit when eventually released. However, it is important to remember that most new hardware and software released by small vendors fail, not necessarily because of any mistakes, but because the near-monopolies of giant corporations make the odds for small vendors almost impossible. Still, explaining all the reasons why the device might fail in the marketplace is a defeatist position for those interested in open hardware to take, all the more so when few of the critics have any practical experience with developing a new product. At times, it sounds as though the critics are so used to seeing free hardware and software defeated that they take a gloomy satisfaction in predicting another failure. Having been involved in bring a couple of products to market, I am all too aware of the difficulties that something as new as the Librem 5 faces. Purism’s caution and clarity of goals are reassuring, but, the only sensible position is to wait for whatever happens. The next sixteen months should make for some real-life drama, especially since, as a long-time free hardware and software, I have an emotional investment in the Librem 5’s results.
    •  
  • SOTI to offer mobility management support for Linux devices, IoT endpoints

Mozilla: Next Generation Web Browser, New Film, Magazine

  • Firefox Quantum Next Generation Web Browser Launches November 14, Beta Out Now
    Mozilla recently put up a dedicated website for its next-generation Firefox web browser, Firefox Quantum, which promises to be twice as fast than current versions and come with numerous performance improvements.
    •  
  • New Film, Magazine: The Uncertain Future of Artificial Intelligence and IoT
    What happens when AI virtual assistants can mimic our voices, learn our habits, and double as our drinking buddies? It’s a future that doesn’t seem far off. It’s also a future Mozilla is exploring in a new short film and with a new bi-annual magazine. Today, Mozilla is releasing a short film commissioned from Superflux titled “Our Friends Electric,” and launching a new magazine titled DING, to explore the impact of connected devices on our lives, our society, and our future.

