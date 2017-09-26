Red Hat and Fedora: Red Hat launches Open Innovation Labs in Asia Pacific, Fedora 28, Test Day for Fedora 27
Red Hat launches Open Innovation Labs in Asia Pacific
RED Hat, Inc, a provider of open source solutions, on Sept 27 announced the launch of its first Red Hat Open Innovation Labs in the Asia-Pacific region in Singapore.
Red Hat Open Innovation Labs help customers integrate people, methodology, and technology to catalyse innovation and solve business challenges in an accelerated fashion by working collaboratively in an immersive, residency-oriented lab environment with Red Hat experts at the new physical lab in Singapore or in a pop-up lab at a customer’s site.
Fedora 28 Looking At Annobin For Binary Watermarking / Implanting Extra Information
A new feature being considered for Fedora 28 is Annobin as a new GCC plugin that would implant extra information into generated binaries.
The GCC Annobin plugin would store extra information within binary files. Among the possibilities are storing ABI details, hardening options, or other build information into binaries that in turn could be picked up by used by other scripts for e.g. detecting potential ABI conflicts or embedding unit test results.
Test Day for Fedora 27 Atomic/Cloud September 29th
