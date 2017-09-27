today's howtos
-
How to install Linux Mint on your Windows PC
I got a number of requests about switching out from Windows to the latest and best Linux. For me and many other experienced Linux users that's Linux Mint 18.2. You don't need to be a Linux expert to install Mint on a Windows PC. Here's how to do it.
-
Modular documentation: How to make both writers and users happy
-
Redirecting Network Traffic: Part 2
-
How To Install MariaDB Galera Cluster on Ubuntu 16.04
-
How to Create Reports from Audit Logs Using ‘aureport’ on CentOS/RHEL
-
7 best practices for giving a conference talk
-
Chkservice – An Easy Way to Manage Systemd Units in Terminal
-
How to configure nameserver in Linux
-
whereami – A Small Nifty Tool To Get Your Geolocation Information In Linux
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 635 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu Is Dropping 32-Bit Images, But the Rest of the Flavors Will Keep Them
In a follow-up email to a discussion from May when Ubuntu Desktop team discussed the possibility of removal of the 32-bit (i386) installation images from the servers, developer Dimitri John Ledkov confirmed the decision today. Also: Ubuntu 17.10 Will Drop The 32-bit Desktop ISO
Leftovers: Kernel, Graphics, and Manjaro Deepin 17.0.5
Purism Librem 5 and SOTI 'Mobility'
Mozilla: Next Generation Web Browser, New Film, Magazine
Recent comments
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago
1 week 9 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
2 weeks 22 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 2 days ago