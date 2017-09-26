Server/Development: GNU Emacs. HHVM 3.22, Container Linux by and Microservice Architectures
GNU Emacs: A Great Text Editor For Ubuntu/Linux Mint
Emacs text editor doesn't need any introduction because it is quite famous and used widely. Emacs is a free, open-source, extensible, customizable text editor. It is cross-platform available for Linux, Windows and Mac, developed by GNU project and released under GNU GPL license. Development of the first Emacs began in the mid-1970s, and work on its direct descendent, GNU Emacs, continues actively as of 2017. Richard Stallman began work on GNU Emacs in 1984 to produce a free software alternative to the proprietary Gosling Emacs.
Emacs has over 10,000 built-in commands and its user interface allows the user to combine these commands into macros to automate work. Additionally, implementations of Emacs typically feature a dialect of the Lisp programming language that provides a deep extension capability, allowing users and developers to write new commands and applications for the editor. Extensions have been written to manage email, files, outlines, and RSS feeds, as well as clones of ELIZA, Pong, Conway's Life, Snake and Tetris.
-
HHVM 3.22
HHVM 3.22 is released! This release primarily contains bug fixes, performance improvements, and supporting work for future improvements. Packages have been published in the usual places; see the installation instructions for more information.
-
HHVM 3.22 Brings More Performance Improvements, Bug Fixes
HHVM 3.22 is now available as this alternative PHP implementation and what serves as the basis for Facebook's Hack programming language.
While HHVM 3.22 supports PHP5/PHP7, keep in mind Facebook recently announced they are eventually abandoning their PHP focus in favor of focusing HHVM on their Hack language. HHVM 3.24 will be the last release focusing on PHP compatibility while support may still work beyond that for some time, but Hack is Facebook's focus.
-
Container Linux by CoreOS
Container Linux by CoreOS, originally named CoreOS Linux, is an open source operating system (OS) that provides the functionality required to deploy and manage applications within containers. Based on the Linux kernel, Container Linux by CoreOS is designed for massive scale, with management features to ensure minimal operational overhead.
-
The Role of API Gateways in Microservice Architectures
Despite their differences in nomenclature, newly emerging service meshes aren’t all that different that API Gateways, and the similarities between the two will continue to grow over time, so predicts Marco Palladino, Chief Technology Officer of API Gateway provider Mashape.
The two technologies actually offer quite similar functionality, Palladino noted. API Gateways, such as Amazon Web Services‘ API Gateway or Mashape’s own open source Kong, have been primarily used over the last decade or so for mapping external traffic to internal resources, whereas the more recently developed service meshes — such as Lyft’s Envoy or Uber’s Catylist— have been primarily been on brokering internal resources in a microservices architecture.
-
