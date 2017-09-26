Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 27th of September 2017 10:03:22 PM
Development
Server
  • GNU Emacs: A Great Text Editor For Ubuntu/Linux Mint

    Emacs text editor doesn't need any introduction because it is quite famous and used widely. Emacs is a free, open-source, extensible, customizable text editor. It is cross-platform available for Linux, Windows and Mac, developed by GNU project and released under GNU GPL license. Development of the first Emacs began in the mid-1970s, and work on its direct descendent, GNU Emacs, continues actively as of 2017. Richard Stallman began work on GNU Emacs in 1984 to produce a free software alternative to the proprietary Gosling Emacs.
    Emacs has over 10,000 built-in commands and its user interface allows the user to combine these commands into macros to automate work. Additionally, implementations of Emacs typically feature a dialect of the Lisp programming language that provides a deep extension capability, allowing users and developers to write new commands and applications for the editor. Extensions have been written to manage email, files, outlines, and RSS feeds, as well as clones of ELIZA, Pong, Conway's Life, Snake and Tetris.

  • HHVM 3.22

    HHVM 3.22 is released! This release primarily contains bug fixes, performance improvements, and supporting work for future improvements. Packages have been published in the usual places; see the installation instructions for more information.

  • HHVM 3.22 Brings More Performance Improvements, Bug Fixes

    HHVM 3.22 is now available as this alternative PHP implementation and what serves as the basis for Facebook's Hack programming language.

    While HHVM 3.22 supports PHP5/PHP7, keep in mind Facebook recently announced they are eventually abandoning their PHP focus in favor of focusing HHVM on their Hack language. HHVM 3.24 will be the last release focusing on PHP compatibility while support may still work beyond that for some time, but Hack is Facebook's focus.

  • Container Linux by CoreOS

    Container Linux by CoreOS, originally named CoreOS Linux, is an open source operating system (OS) that provides the functionality required to deploy and manage applications within containers. Based on the Linux kernel, Container Linux by CoreOS is designed for massive scale, with management features to ensure minimal operational overhead.

  • The Role of API Gateways in Microservice Architectures

    Despite their differences in nomenclature, newly emerging service meshes aren’t all that different that API Gateways, and the similarities between the two will continue to grow over time, so predicts Marco Palladino, Chief Technology Officer of API Gateway provider Mashape.

    The two technologies actually offer quite similar functionality, Palladino noted. API Gateways, such as Amazon Web Services‘ API Gateway or Mashape’s own open source Kong, have been primarily used over the last decade or so for mapping external traffic to internal resources, whereas the more recently developed service meshes — such as Lyft’s Envoy or Uber’s Catylist— have been primarily been on brokering internal resources in a microservices architecture.

Ubuntu Is Dropping 32-Bit Images, But the Rest of the Flavors Will Keep Them

In a follow-up email to a discussion from May when Ubuntu Desktop team discussed the possibility of removal of the 32-bit (i386) installation images from the servers, developer Dimitri John Ledkov confirmed the decision today. Read more Also: Ubuntu 17.10 Will Drop The 32-bit Desktop ISO

Leftovers: Kernel, Graphics, and Manjaro Deepin 17.0.5

  • RISC-V Continues Prepping For Mainline Linux Kernel
    Not only is AMDGPU DC finally aligning for Linux 4.15, but the RISC-V Linux kernel port might also be merged for this next kernel cycle. RISC-V kernel developers previously expressed interest getting into Linux 4.15 and the stars are beginning to align with the ninth version of their kernel patches coming out today.
  • AMDGPU DC Pull Request Submitted For Linux 4.15: Finally The New Display Stack
    Christmas looks like it may be coming early this year for Radeon Linux users... The AMDGPU DC pull request is finally out! It has yet to be pulled into DRM-Next, but last night Alex Deucher did what many AMDGPU users have been waiting years to see: submitting the DC display stack PR to DRM subsystem maintainer David Airlie. While not pulled yet, at the same time there's been no opposition to it expressed on the mailing list.
  • Libinput 1.9 Is Around The Corner With New Features
    Peter Hutterer of Red Hat has announced the first release candidate of libinput 1.9, the input handling library now widely used by both Wayland and X11 Linux systems.
  • Mesa 17.1 Linux Graphics Stack Reaches End of Life, Upgrade to Mesa 17.2 Now
    Mesa developer Juan A. Suarez Romero announced the release of the tenth and last maintenance update to the Mesa 17.1 graphics stack series for GNU/Linux distributions, urging users to upgrade to the latest Mesa 17.2 branch. Mesa 17.1.10 introduces numerous fixes for bugs and crashes, along with other improvements for various of the incorporated graphics drivers, among which we can mention the Intel ANV Vulkan driver, Intel i965 OpenGL driver, VC4 driver, SWR driver, as well as both the AMD Radeon RADV Vulkan and RadeonSI drivers. "The state tracker received a couple of patches, one that fixes a dEQP-GLES31 test and another that fixes the usage of 64-bit unsigned integers when used for boolean comparisons," reads the mailing list announcement. "In build and integration system, we add a dependency on libunwind when running make distcheck."
  • OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 26 Million Test/Suite Downloads
  • What’s New in Manjaro Deepin 17.0.5

Purism Librem 5 and SOTI 'Mobility'

  • Linux Phone Crowdfunding Campaign Just Passed 50% Of Its Goal with a Month Left
  • Purism and Its Critics
    Of course, the Librem 5 may fail to reach its fundraising goals. It may also fail to turn a profit when eventually released. However, it is important to remember that most new hardware and software released by small vendors fail, not necessarily because of any mistakes, but because the near-monopolies of giant corporations make the odds for small vendors almost impossible. Still, explaining all the reasons why the device might fail in the marketplace is a defeatist position for those interested in open hardware to take, all the more so when few of the critics have any practical experience with developing a new product. At times, it sounds as though the critics are so used to seeing free hardware and software defeated that they take a gloomy satisfaction in predicting another failure. Having been involved in bring a couple of products to market, I am all too aware of the difficulties that something as new as the Librem 5 faces. Purism’s caution and clarity of goals are reassuring, but, the only sensible position is to wait for whatever happens. The next sixteen months should make for some real-life drama, especially since, as a long-time free hardware and software, I have an emotional investment in the Librem 5’s results.
    •  
  • SOTI to offer mobility management support for Linux devices, IoT endpoints

Mozilla: Next Generation Web Browser, New Film, Magazine

  • Firefox Quantum Next Generation Web Browser Launches November 14, Beta Out Now
    Mozilla recently put up a dedicated website for its next-generation Firefox web browser, Firefox Quantum, which promises to be twice as fast than current versions and come with numerous performance improvements.
    •  
  • New Film, Magazine: The Uncertain Future of Artificial Intelligence and IoT
    What happens when AI virtual assistants can mimic our voices, learn our habits, and double as our drinking buddies? It’s a future that doesn’t seem far off. It’s also a future Mozilla is exploring in a new short film and with a new bi-annual magazine. Today, Mozilla is releasing a short film commissioned from Superflux titled “Our Friends Electric,” and launching a new magazine titled DING, to explore the impact of connected devices on our lives, our society, and our future.

