Mozilla: Next Generation Web Browser, New Film, Magazine
Firefox Quantum Next Generation Web Browser Launches November 14, Beta Out Now
Mozilla recently put up a dedicated website for its next-generation Firefox web browser, Firefox Quantum, which promises to be twice as fast than current versions and come with numerous performance improvements.
New Film, Magazine: The Uncertain Future of Artificial Intelligence and IoT
What happens when AI virtual assistants can mimic our voices, learn our habits, and double as our drinking buddies?
It’s a future that doesn’t seem far off. It’s also a future Mozilla is exploring in a new short film and with a new bi-annual magazine.
Today, Mozilla is releasing a short film commissioned from Superflux titled “Our Friends Electric,” and launching a new magazine titled DING, to explore the impact of connected devices on our lives, our society, and our future.
