Purism Librem 5 and SOTI 'Mobility'
Linux Phone Crowdfunding Campaign Just Passed 50% Of Its Goal with a Month Left
Purism and Its Critics
Of course, the Librem 5 may fail to reach its fundraising goals. It may also fail to turn a profit when eventually released. However, it is important to remember that most new hardware and software released by small vendors fail, not necessarily because of any mistakes, but because the near-monopolies of giant corporations make the odds for small vendors almost impossible.
Still, explaining all the reasons why the device might fail in the marketplace is a defeatist position for those interested in open hardware to take, all the more so when few of the critics have any practical experience with developing a new product. At times, it sounds as though the critics are so used to seeing free hardware and software defeated that they take a gloomy satisfaction in predicting another failure.
Having been involved in bring a couple of products to market, I am all too aware of the difficulties that something as new as the Librem 5 faces. Purism’s caution and clarity of goals are reassuring, but, the only sensible position is to wait for whatever happens. The next sixteen months should make for some real-life drama, especially since, as a long-time free hardware and software, I have an emotional investment in the Librem 5’s results.
SOTI to offer mobility management support for Linux devices, IoT endpoints
Ubuntu Is Dropping 32-Bit Images, But the Rest of the Flavors Will Keep Them
In a follow-up email to a discussion from May when Ubuntu Desktop team discussed the possibility of removal of the 32-bit (i386) installation images from the servers, developer Dimitri John Ledkov confirmed the decision today. Also: Ubuntu 17.10 Will Drop The 32-bit Desktop ISO
Leftovers: Kernel, Graphics, and Manjaro Deepin 17.0.5
Purism Librem 5 and SOTI 'Mobility'
Mozilla: Next Generation Web Browser, New Film, Magazine
