Purism Librem 5 and SOTI 'Mobility' Linux Phone Crowdfunding Campaign Just Passed 50% Of Its Goal with a Month Left

Purism and Its Critics Of course, the Librem 5 may fail to reach its fundraising goals. It may also fail to turn a profit when eventually released. However, it is important to remember that most new hardware and software released by small vendors fail, not necessarily because of any mistakes, but because the near-monopolies of giant corporations make the odds for small vendors almost impossible. Still, explaining all the reasons why the device might fail in the marketplace is a defeatist position for those interested in open hardware to take, all the more so when few of the critics have any practical experience with developing a new product. At times, it sounds as though the critics are so used to seeing free hardware and software defeated that they take a gloomy satisfaction in predicting another failure. Having been involved in bring a couple of products to market, I am all too aware of the difficulties that something as new as the Librem 5 faces. Purism’s caution and clarity of goals are reassuring, but, the only sensible position is to wait for whatever happens. The next sixteen months should make for some real-life drama, especially since, as a long-time free hardware and software, I have an emotional investment in the Librem 5’s results.

SOTI to offer mobility management support for Linux devices, IoT endpoints

Mozilla: Next Generation Web Browser, New Film, Magazine Firefox Quantum Next Generation Web Browser Launches November 14, Beta Out Now Mozilla recently put up a dedicated website for its next-generation Firefox web browser, Firefox Quantum, which promises to be twice as fast than current versions and come with numerous performance improvements.

New Film, Magazine: The Uncertain Future of Artificial Intelligence and IoT What happens when AI virtual assistants can mimic our voices, learn our habits, and double as our drinking buddies? It’s a future that doesn’t seem far off. It’s also a future Mozilla is exploring in a new short film and with a new bi-annual magazine. Today, Mozilla is releasing a short film commissioned from Superflux titled “Our Friends Electric,” and launching a new magazine titled DING, to explore the impact of connected devices on our lives, our society, and our future.