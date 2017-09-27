Ubuntu Is Dropping 32-Bit Images, But the Rest of the Flavors Will Keep Them In a follow-up email to a discussion from May when Ubuntu Desktop team discussed the possibility of removal of the 32-bit (i386) installation images from the servers, developer Dimitri John Ledkov confirmed the decision today. Also: Ubuntu 17.10 Will Drop The 32-bit Desktop ISO

Leftovers: Kernel, Graphics, and Manjaro Deepin 17.0.5 RISC-V Continues Prepping For Mainline Linux Kernel Not only is AMDGPU DC finally aligning for Linux 4.15, but the RISC-V Linux kernel port might also be merged for this next kernel cycle. RISC-V kernel developers previously expressed interest getting into Linux 4.15 and the stars are beginning to align with the ninth version of their kernel patches coming out today.

AMDGPU DC Pull Request Submitted For Linux 4.15: Finally The New Display Stack Christmas looks like it may be coming early this year for Radeon Linux users... The AMDGPU DC pull request is finally out! It has yet to be pulled into DRM-Next, but last night Alex Deucher did what many AMDGPU users have been waiting years to see: submitting the DC display stack PR to DRM subsystem maintainer David Airlie. While not pulled yet, at the same time there's been no opposition to it expressed on the mailing list.

Libinput 1.9 Is Around The Corner With New Features Peter Hutterer of Red Hat has announced the first release candidate of libinput 1.9, the input handling library now widely used by both Wayland and X11 Linux systems.

Mesa 17.1 Linux Graphics Stack Reaches End of Life, Upgrade to Mesa 17.2 Now Mesa developer Juan A. Suarez Romero announced the release of the tenth and last maintenance update to the Mesa 17.1 graphics stack series for GNU/Linux distributions, urging users to upgrade to the latest Mesa 17.2 branch. Mesa 17.1.10 introduces numerous fixes for bugs and crashes, along with other improvements for various of the incorporated graphics drivers, among which we can mention the Intel ANV Vulkan driver, Intel i965 OpenGL driver, VC4 driver, SWR driver, as well as both the AMD Radeon RADV Vulkan and RadeonSI drivers. "The state tracker received a couple of patches, one that fixes a dEQP-GLES31 test and another that fixes the usage of 64-bit unsigned integers when used for boolean comparisons," reads the mailing list announcement. "In build and integration system, we add a dependency on libunwind when running make distcheck."

OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 26 Million Test/Suite Downloads

What’s New in Manjaro Deepin 17.0.5