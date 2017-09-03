Ubuntu: 32-bit, Paper Theme And Icons, HUD on Artful MATE Beta, and ULauncher It’s Official: Ubuntu 17.10 Is Killing 32-Bit Desktop ISO

Ubuntu 17.10 won't have a 32-bit installation option LINUX DISTRO of choice for many, Ubuntu, has announced it is to drop support for 32-bit installations in favour of pure 64-bit loveliness. Starting with the upcoming release of Ubuntu 17.10, due next month, Ubuntu will be putting into action a request from Canonical dude Dimitri John Ledkov, reports OMG Ubuntu.

Paper Theme And Icons Looks Great On Ubuntu/Linux Mint Paper theme and icons are designed for Linux desktop environment, this suite is inspired by Material design created by Sam Hewitt, icons are based around the use of bold colors and simple geometric shapes. Each icon has been meticulously designed for pixel-perfect viewing at any size. Both theme and icons are lightweight and well-managed doesn't eat system resources, the theme is modern and icons with most flat design and minimal use of shadows for depth. Paper has been developed primarily with modern GTK3 (GNOME-based) desktop environments in mind, legacy-toolkit and GTK2 environments will not provide an ideal experience, as much of the visual design relies on modern GTK3+ widgets. This suite is released under the terms the GNU General Public License GPL v3.

The New HUD on Artful MATE Beta The Heads-Up Display (or, HUD) is now a star feature on Ubuntu MATE 17.10 Beta. It got improved a lot on Beta and it's amusing! On Alpha version, the HUD appears after some taps on Super+Alt buttons, and this would be difficult for many Unity users. But now on Beta version, the HUD appears by single tap on Alt button, making it easier for us and closer to Unity's HUD. The big change is the HUD is now placed locally on every window! See the GIF animation and pictures below.

ULauncher: A Light And Fast App Launcher For Linux Available for Ubuntu 17.04 Zesty/16.04 Xenial/14.04 Trusty/Linux Mint 18/17/other Ubuntu derivatives

KDE: Nextcloud, Elisa, and Plasma Nextcloud gets End to End Encryption Today is a special day for Nextcloud and me because Nextcloud gets a cool and important new capability. This is end to end encryption for file sync and share. Nextcloud supports server side encryption for a long time and all file transfer over the internet is encrypted with

Last Week Development in Elisa I have focused on keyboard navigation and correct handling of focus. Some preliminary work is already integrated with more to come. I hope to soon be able to use Elisa only with the keyboard and am starting to enjoy the progress so far. This is quite different from the last two years where only mouse and touch screen were usable to interact with Elisa.

Plasma secrets: task manager tweaks Recently, I have been having a lot of fun with the Plasma desktop. It all started with Zesty Zapus, a phenomenal release that redeemed KDE. In fact, I've boldly proclaimed that my next serious box to use Linux will be running Kubuntu, most likely the upcoming 2018 LTS. It hasn't been this merry since roughly 2006 or so. Happy days. With so much time and pleasure spent on Kubuntu, I've dubbed the perfect distro, and then, I've also shown you how to deftly pimp it into sweet submission, as well as graced you with a few more tips and tricks that should make your Plasma experience sweeter still. Now, we will discuss another less known feature in this desktop environment, and that's the task manager. Shall we. [...] Plasma desktop is way ahead of anything else in the Linux world right now. Yes, there are still glaring issues and annoying bugs, like the file copy timestamp for Samba shares or the ability to play media from remote devices, but overall, it's shaping up to be an excellent product. There's a lot of thought and attention to detail, and layer upon layer of smart, intelligent functionality packaged in an elegant and presentable way. I'm really really liking this. Well, hopefully, today's little guide gives you even more reasons to try Plasma. It started with a revelation that is Kubuntu 17.04, then I've shown you how to pimp this desktop for everyday use, and given you a wealth of tricks that should make the experience even more enjoyable. Finally, we have these task manager tweaks. Well, if you have a request for anything else, don't be a stranger. Shout, happy KDE, and may Plasma be with you.