Security: "Bad Microsoft", Deloitte, Ransom, Equifax, Linux and Phish For the Future
-
Risky Business #471 -- Good Microsoft, bad Microsoft
On this week’s show we’re taking a look at a mediocre response from Microsoft’s security response centre in the face of a fairly run-of-the-mill bug report. Our guest today found some Microsoft software was failing to validate SSL certificates. He reported it, but Microsoft said it wasn’t a security issue because, drum roll please, the attacker would require man in the middle to exploit the failure. Ummm. What?
-
Deloitte did little to ensure safety of data: claim
The data breach at accountancy firm Deloitte shows that while the company may know a great deal about security, it appears to have done little to make sure that the vast amount of data it has is safe, the head of a cyber security firm claims.
-
SMBs paid US$301m as ransom in last year: survey
Data protection company Datto has released the results of a ransomware survey based on data from 1700 managed service providers which shows that a sum of US$301 million was paid to attackers between the second quarter of 2016 and the second quarter of 2017.
-
Equifax CEO to collect $90 million: report
Smith, who announced his retirement Tuesday, will collect about $72 million this year and $17.9 million in coming years, according to Fortune. This reportedly adds up to about 63 cents for each customer who was potentially exposed in the company’s data breach.
-
Linux Kernel Bug Reclassified as Security Issue After Two Years
Multiple Linux distros are issuing security updates for OS versions that still use an older kernel branch after it recently came to light that a mild memory bug was in reality much worse, and the bug was recently categorized as a security flaw.
The original bug was discovered by Michael Davidson, a Google employee, back in April 2015 and was fixed in Linux kernel 4.0.
-
Phish For the Future
This report describes “Phish For The Future,” an advanced persistent spearphishing campaign targeting digital civil liberties activists at Free Press and Fight For the Future. Between July 7th and August 8th of 2017 we observed almost 70 spearphishing attempts against employees of internet freedom NGOs Fight for the Future and Free Press, all coming from the same attackers.
This campaign appears to have been aimed at stealing credentials for various business services including Google, Dropbox, and LinkedIn. At least one account was compromised and was used to send out additional spearphishing emails to others in the organization. Because the compromised account had been neglected for years and contained no recent activity, we suspect the attackers were trying to leverage trust in order to compromise a more recent or high-value account. We were unable to determine what the secondary goal of the campaign was after the credentials were stolen. The attackers were remarkably persistent, switching up their attacks after each failed attempt and becoming increasingly creative with their targeting over time.
-
