OSS: Big Data, Yahoo, GZOSP, OpenDaylight, US Government, Facebook's New GraphQL License and Theo de Raadt's Talk Open-source community pushing big data into AI realm What’s the surest way to advance a technology in a short time? Give it away — to an open-source community. Seminal big data software library Apache Hadoop gained momentum in open source, and today, most disruptive big data development is springing from open source as well.

Yahoo! search! results!, recommendations!, ad! flinging! code! is! now! open! source! Oath, the Verizon-owned parent of Yahoo!, has forsworn control of Yahoo!'s search code, known as Vespa, and turned it into an open-source project. Having nothing at all to do with scooters, the software provides a way to query structured and unstructured data, to organize and rank results, and to write data at scale. It's a system for running computations on large data sets in real-time.

The Ground Zero Open Source Project (GZOSP): an Android Oreo Base for Custom ROM Development Ground Zero ROMs, the ROM development team that brought us the popular custom ROMs Tesla, Tipsy, and Validus, has provided a central Android Oreo repository from which custom ROMs can be built without having to start from scratch (meaning straight from AOSP). The idea of the Ground Zero Open Source Project (GZOSP) is to give custom ROM builders a better starting point with both the necessary AOSP code and the CAF (Code Aurora Forum, Qualcomm’s own repository which is useful for non-Nexus devices with Snapdragon SoCs) code to build for a wide variety of devices.

OpenDaylight Nitrogen Released Providing SDN Modularity Nitrogen is the seventh major release from OpenDaylight and follows the Carbon release that debutedin June 2017. OpenDaylight first started in April 2013 as a Linux Foundation Collaborative Project, with the goal of building an open SDN platform. OpenDaylight Nitrogen had the shortest release cycle of any OpenDaylight release, as part of an effort to better synchronize with OpenStack, OPNFV and ONAP networking efforts.

Open source and the public sector The U.S. government continues to devote resources to advancing the country’s technology by utilizing a mixture of “proprietary, open source, and mixed source code” when building out federal solutions, according to the Federal Source Code Policy. In 2016, the government launched code.gov and with it, a pilot program that required agencies to release at least 20 percent of new custom-developed code as open-source software. The code.gov website is a platform built to “support reuse and public access to custom-developed Federal source code” and houses code from 25 separate agencies. This strategic move originally began in 2014, when the White House launched the U.S. Digital Service as part of its mission to improve public sector technology. The group's Digital Services Playbook outlined how to manage and improve all publicly facing digital services and stressed the importance of adhering to these guidelines if contributing to the public sector.

Open Source Pioneer Bruce Perens: Facebook's New GraphQL License Too Restrictive Less than a week ago, I published an opinion that the uncertainty around Facebook's plans for licensing the GraphQL API specfication meant it was time to halt all GraphQL API development until Facebook was more forthcoming about its intentions. That analysis was published in the wake of some significant controversy surrounding Facebook's choice to license its React framework using a license called BSD+Patents. There is a BSD+Patents license listed as one of the official open source licenses that's endorsed by the Open Source Initiative. However, Facebook's patent grant that went with the license was deemed to be too restrictive such that two influenctial members of the open source community -- the Apache Software Foundation and Wordpress founer Matt Mullengweg -- openly rejected it. [...] However not everyone agrees and one person who says that the OWFa 1.0 license is still too restrictive when it comes to adopting GraphQL is Bruce Perens, one of the co-founders of the open source software movement and the original author of the official open source definition. In my interview of Perens, he points out that there's a proviso in section 8.6 that deems implementations of GraphQL as compliant "so long as all required portions of the Specification are implemented." In other words, if you find something in the specification that you don't need for your implementation and you leave it out, you've also lost your license to use the spec. According to Perens, there's a "middle ground" that Facebook should try instead. I've reached out to Facebook and am still awaiting comment. In the mean time, watch the interview, or, if you prefer, you can listen to or download the audio version as well.

Theo de Raadt on pledge(2) at EuroBSDCon 2017