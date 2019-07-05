Servers, Red Hat, and SUSE Microservices and containers: 5 pitfalls to avoid Because microservices and containers are a match made in heaven, it might seem like nothing could go wrong. Let’s get these babies into production as quickly as possible, then kick back and wait for the IT promotions and raises to start flooding in. Right? (We’ll pause while the laughter subsides.) Yeah, sorry. That’s just not how it works. While the two technologies can be a powerful combination, realizing their potential doesn’t happen without some effort and planning. In previous posts, we’ve tackled what you should know at the start. But what about the most common problems organizations encounter when they run microservices in containers?

This Week in Numbers: Container Storage Preferences for Kubernetes The types of logical storage structures used in today’s Kubernetes deployments offer some deeper revelations into the nature of workloads being deployed. Block storage is king, having been cited by two-thirds (66 percent) of respondents in our survey for The State of the Kubernetes Ecosystem as being involved with their Kubernetes implementations. Few deployments are relegated to only one type of logical storage, so it is telling that just fewer than half of the respondents (46 percent) cited file storage as the type they’re using. Newer, cloud-native applications with microservices architectures and that utilize databases or data structures, typically don’t need a file system because they are not interacting with data through an operating system. A 46 percent figure is quite high, signaling that more integration with older application types is taking place. Object storage is used by 29 percent of respondents, which is relatively high compared with adoption rates for object storage that we’ve seen in the past. Since object storage is scalable, developers working on distributed systems likely have experience with it already. In addition, object storage is often used to deliver static content for websites, which is also a common type of workload for Kubernetes.

Patch CDK #1: Build & Release Happens all the time. You often come across a super cool open source project you would gladly contribute but setting up the development environment and learning to patch and release your fixes puts you off. The Canonical Distribution of Kubernetes (CDK) is not an exception. This set of blog posts will shed some light on the most dark secrets of CDK.

Maxta adds Red Hat in plan to help customers dodge ‘VMware tax’ Hyper-converged infrastructure maker Maxta has announced it now supports the Red Hat Virtualization hypervisor and can allow customers to migrate data from VMware to Red Hat or run VM in both environments.

ORock Technologies Named to Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider Program

​SUSE Studio merges with Open Build Service When SUSE first introduced SUSE Studio in 2010, it was a radical change. You could build your own Linux distribution without being a Linux expert. Today, we use custom Linux images inside containers, virtual machines (VM), and every cloud worth its name every day. So SUSE is updating SUSE Studio by merging it with its Open Build Service (OBS) to create a better tool for bundling packages with Linux distributions to deliver customized Linux images. The new product's name will be SUSE Studio Express.

When Microsoft met SUSE: This Windows-Linux partnership gets stronger every day [Ed: "Linux purists hated that partnership". Not Linux. Not purists. GNU. And people who value freedom.] Linux purists hated that partnership. But my, how things have changed! Today, Microsoft has joined The Linux Foundation; all the major Linux distributions, including Debian and Red Hat are available on Microsoft's Azure cloud; and Microsoft recently joined the Open Source Initiative.