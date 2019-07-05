OSS: NSF, Oath, Vespa and More
-
Faculty Receive National Science Foundation Grant for Software Research
“Open source software builds upon itself,” says Randy Bradley, an assistant professor of information systems and supply chain management.
-
Open Sourcing Vespa, Yahoo’s Big Data Processing and Serving Engine
Ever since we open sourced Hadoop in 2006, Yahoo – and now, Oath – has been committed to opening up its big data infrastructure to the larger developer community. Today, we are taking another major step in this direction by making Vespa, Yahoo's big data processing and serving engine, available as open source on GitHub.
-
Yahoo search secrets unveiled as Vespa tool becomes open source
Oath, the company born of the Yahoo-AOL merger, releases Vespa data processing engine’s source code.
Vespa, the tool used to power search on the Yahoo network of sites, was yesterday released on GitHub by Oath for any curious developers or companies to take a look.
Although Yahoo web search has mostly been powered by Bing in recent years, Vespa technology is used within the network of Oath sites itself, such as Flickr, Yahoo.com, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Gemini.
-
Transitions in Leadership
Serving as president of the Open Source Initiative over the past few years has been a joy and an honor, and if I write a memoir someday I'm sure these will stand out as some of the best and brightest years in a long and happy open source career. It has been a delight to collaborate closely with so many people I admire greatly, including Deb Bryant, Molly de Blanc, Richard Fontana, Leslie Hawthorne, Mike Milinkovich, Simon Phipps, Josh Simmons, Carol Smith, Paul Tagliamonte, Italo Vignoli, and Stefano Zacchiroli.
I'm incredibly proud of what the organization has accomplished in that time, continuing stewardship of the open source license list, and growing our individual membership and affiliate programs which provide a path for the entire open source community to have a say in the governance of the OSI.
[...]
It gives me great pleasure to share the news that the OSI board has elected Simon Phipps as the next president. Having Simon at the helm will help make the transition particularly easy, since he served as OSI president before me. I've known Simon for many years, long before either of us was involved in the OSI, and one thing that has always impressed me is the way he consistently engages with new ideas, championing the relevance of open source in the ever-changing modern world. He also gave the best talk that I've ever seen explaining the four software freedoms and advocating for software freedom (at a conference in Oslo in 2011).
-
Open source is quietly powering a virtual revolution in some countries
Sacatepéquez, Guatemala. You won’t find the village of El Rosario and its corrugated iron and breeze-block houses on any printed map. Ironically, you can find El Rosario on Google Maps but the village itself doesn’t have internet access. Such a luxury is a number of bus rides away and not a journey you’d want a child to take alone.
Reducing the educational limitations for kids who grow up in places like El Rosario requires breaking vicious cycles that are generations-old: “The kids that don’t finish primary school end up working in the fields with their fathers,” says Sandra Castro, a teacher at the local school, Escuela Nacional El Rosario. “Our desire is to change that.”
One non-profit educational technology organisation that’s helping to effect that change in El Rosario and all over the world is Learning Equality. It’s an organisation that uses open source software and low-cost hardware to bring quality education to offline communities in the remotest parts of the world – and it’s gearing up to release its second-generation educational platform, called Kolibri.
-
Nokia first to contribute open source software to accelerate adoption of software-defined fixed access networks [Ed: start by ending patent aggression]
-
FSF Blogs: Friday Free Software "New Friends" Directory IRC meetup: September 29th starting at 12:00 p.m. EDT/16:00 UTC
Tens of thousands of people visit directory.fsf.org each month to discover free software. Each entry in the Directory contains a wealth of useful information, from basic category and descriptions, to providing detailed info about version control, IRC channels, documentation, and licensing info that has been carefully checked by FSF staff and trained volunteers. When a user comes to the Directory, they know that everything in it is free software, has only free dependencies, and runs on a free OS. With almost 16,000 entries, it is a massive repository of information about free software.
-
New Joinup version removes complexities
Making it easier for users to find what they are looking for, that is a key feature of next weeks’ update of Joinup, the European Commission’s collaboration platform for digital government professionals.
-
Open Source Plan for a Modular Urban Gardening Structure Offers a Flexible Design for Locally Grown Food
As a response to the fast-paced city life, GrowMore is an urban gardening modular design with endless configurations to suit even the most unexpected of spaces. Designed by Sine Lindholm and Mads-Ulrik Husum, the modular building kit provides an opportunity for social interaction and locally grown vegetation, reminding people to pause and connect with nature.
-
How Open Source is Transforming the Automotive Industry
One key benefit of open source is its ability to enable rapid innovation. One key benefit of open source is its ability to enable rapid innovation.
Collaborating on non-competitive pieces of technology frees up resources, enabling companies to focus more on developing new products and services.
-
A 3-step process for making more transparent decisions
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 520 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Linux 4.13.4, 4.9.52, 4.4.89, and 3.18.72
Servers, Red Hat, and SUSE
OSS: NSF, Oath, Vespa and More
Recent comments
2 days 12 hours ago
2 days 16 hours ago
3 days 1 hour ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 3 days ago