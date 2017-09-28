System76's Pop!_OS Now in Beta
System76, the well-known maker of Linux/Ubuntu laptops and desktops, announced today the release of the Beta version of its first GNU/Linux distribution, Pop!_OS Linux, which is, of course, based on Ubuntu.
That's right, System76 also created their own distro, following on the footsteps of other Linux PC manufactures, such as TUXEDO Computers, which created TUXEDO Xubuntu for their machines. Pop!_OS Linux is designed with the System76 user in mind, but you can also install it on any other laptop or workstation, though it's a modified version of with pre-installed drivers for various of System76's computers.
POP!_OS is a developer-focused minimalist Linux distro from System 76
But it recently announced it’s changing gears and creating its own Linux distro, which will replace Ubuntu on its systems, called POP!_OS.
