Add-on brings the Raspberry Pi into the sub-1GHz RF world
Amber Wireless unveiled a 868MHz “Amber Pi” wireless RF add-on board for the Raspberry Pi with multiple sensors and a breadboard for prototyping your own.
Germany-based Amber Wireless has jumped into the Raspberry Pi add-on market with an “Amber Pi” sub-1GHz RF radio. Designed for the Raspberry Pi 3, the board provides an RF dongle and the company’s sub-1GHz AMB8826 module, as well as temperature, humidity, air pressure, and motion sensors. The combination provides a remote, low-power, battery powered, wireless IoT station for applications including remote surveillance and control, weather stations, industrial automation with serial cable connections or sensor networks, and even remote control of a model airplane.
