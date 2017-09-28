Android Leftovers
Google killed a handy safety feature without ever notifying Android users
Google killed NFC Smart Unlock for Android, and users are furious
Your Android lock screen pattern isn't as safe as a PIN code
The Google Assistant comes to Android TV, starting with the Nvidia Shield
Smart Replies and new attachments UI seen in Android Messages
Alcatel is releasing its budget Idol 5 Android phone in the US
Google's new app lets parents turn old Android tablets into kid-friendly devices
Oreo Yields Big Perception Boost From Android Partnership
Linux kernel long term support extended to 6 years for Project Treble
Samsung Pay gets new update: Android O Support and Some Bug Fixes
Stealth Lobbying Campaign Blamed Elizabeth Warren For 'Socialist Plot' She Had Nothing To Do With
Oracle, the California-based software company, appears to be behind the lobbying campaign using Warren as its foil. The campaign targeted Warren as the supposed source of a provision added to the National Defense Authorization Act that would encourage the Department of Defense to use open-source software for non-battlefield purposes. “Open-source software” refers to computer programs for which the source code is both transparent and available for use and reuse by anyone, for any purpose, under the conditions defined by a given license. This is different from the proprietary software often purchased by government agencies, where the agency does not have access to the source code. For proprietary software, the agency must go back to the company that sold the software and pay for any upgrade, update, patch or fix needed to maintain continued operations. The proprietary model often means that one company has a monopoly on knowledge of military and government systems.
Programming: FreeBSD, 'Outraged' Programmers, and Kid Programmers
Firefox 57 Benchmarks and Privacy
