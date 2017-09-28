Games: Unreal Engine, Atari, Twine Cookbook, Rocket League, Ballistic Overkill
New Unreal Engine 4.18 Update Has Linux & Vulkan Fixes
Epic Games this week announced the second preview release of Unreal Engine 4.18. Among the fixes this time around affect Linux and Vulkan.
Unreal Engine 4.18 originally went into a public preview state last week while has already been succeeded by Preview 2. Among the improvements this cycle have been a unified XR engine layer for VR/AR, volumetric lightmap support by default, improvements to precomputed skylights, better HTML5 outputs, audio updates, and more.
Have You Played Atari Today?
So, here’s a quick reminder: Games can be obtained by two ways. The old-school way, with the version provided by your distro; and soon, hopefully, your distro will upgrade to the brand-new 3.26 stable version that we’ve just released. And the Flatpak way, the one we actually recommend if your system is ready for it: it’ll give you the choice between the 3.26 version — packed with our hand-picked selection of emulation cores! — and the Unstable Nightly version, where you can test (at your own risk as usual) all of the good stuff Adrien and folks have been working on during all this time.
New Twine Cookbook is an open-source resource for making better Twine games
Heads up, interactive fiction devs: the folks at the Interactive Fiction Technology Foundation have helped put together the Twine Cookbook, an open-source repository of "recipes" devs can use to do advanced tricks with Twine.
It's a really neat effort to support Twine game dev that, according to an IFTF blog post from board member (and Cookbook contributor) Dan Cox, was heavily inspired by the established Inform Recipe Book.
Rocket League's huge 'Autumn Update' is now available
Ballistic Overkill fixes the Linux fullscreen issue with the new Leaderboards update
As sometimes happens, I cover a Beta version of a game that later gets released that same day. The Leaderboards update of Ballistic Overkill [Steam] is now live and it fixes the fullscreen issues on Linux.
Oracle, the California-based software company, appears to be behind the lobbying campaign using Warren as its foil. The campaign targeted Warren as the supposed source of a provision added to the National Defense Authorization Act that would encourage the Department of Defense to use open-source software for non-battlefield purposes. “Open-source software” refers to computer programs for which the source code is both transparent and available for use and reuse by anyone, for any purpose, under the conditions defined by a given license. This is different from the proprietary software often purchased by government agencies, where the agency does not have access to the source code. For proprietary software, the agency must go back to the company that sold the software and pay for any upgrade, update, patch or fix needed to maintain continued operations. The proprietary model often means that one company has a monopoly on knowledge of military and government systems.
