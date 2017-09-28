Maxta, DHFL, Red Hat, and SAP
Maxta Enables Use of VMware vSphere, Red Hat in Same System
In this new world of mix-and-match everything inside data centers and across supply chains, the concept of coexistence within different layers of data management is a welcome one for IT managers.
DHFL's mobile app 'AceApp' lauded at Red Hat Innovation Awards
ed Hat Inc., an open source solutions provider on Thursday announced DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Company Ltd. (DPLI), a life insurance company as the winner of 2017 Red Hat Innovation Awards APAC in the Digital Transformation category for its mobile app, "AceApp".
Red Hat, SAP Team on New Integrated Enterprise Linux Platform
Red Hat on Tuesday announced the launch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions, a new platform that combines two existing systems for analytics and data management into a single offering.
The new platform combines the existing Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Applications and Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA into a single, consolidated platform.
In Joining Cloud Native Computing Foundation, SAP Steps Up Its Open Source Commitment [Ed: In paying the Linux Foundation, SAP gets Zemlin to publish this openwashing piece while SAP gets to keep it all proprietary]
Stealth Lobbying Campaign Blamed Elizabeth Warren For 'Socialist Plot' She Had Nothing To Do With
Oracle, the California-based software company, appears to be behind the lobbying campaign using Warren as its foil. The campaign targeted Warren as the supposed source of a provision added to the National Defense Authorization Act that would encourage the Department of Defense to use open-source software for non-battlefield purposes. “Open-source software” refers to computer programs for which the source code is both transparent and available for use and reuse by anyone, for any purpose, under the conditions defined by a given license. This is different from the proprietary software often purchased by government agencies, where the agency does not have access to the source code. For proprietary software, the agency must go back to the company that sold the software and pay for any upgrade, update, patch or fix needed to maintain continued operations. The proprietary model often means that one company has a monopoly on knowledge of military and government systems.
Android Leftovers
Programming: FreeBSD, 'Outraged' Programmers, and Kid Programmers
Firefox 57 Benchmarks and Privacy
