Games: Unreal Engine, Atari, Twine Cookbook, Rocket League, Ballistic Overkill New Unreal Engine 4.18 Update Has Linux & Vulkan Fixes Epic Games this week announced the second preview release of Unreal Engine 4.18. Among the fixes this time around affect Linux and Vulkan. Unreal Engine 4.18 originally went into a public preview state last week while has already been succeeded by Preview 2. Among the improvements this cycle have been a unified XR engine layer for VR/AR, volumetric lightmap support by default, improvements to precomputed skylights, better HTML5 outputs, audio updates, and more.

Have You Played Atari Today? So, here’s a quick reminder: Games can be obtained by two ways. The old-school way, with the version provided by your distro; and soon, hopefully, your distro will upgrade to the brand-new 3.26 stable version that we’ve just released. And the Flatpak way, the one we actually recommend if your system is ready for it: it’ll give you the choice between the 3.26 version — packed with our hand-picked selection of emulation cores! — and the Unstable Nightly version, where you can test (at your own risk as usual) all of the good stuff Adrien and folks have been working on during all this time.

New Twine Cookbook is an open-source resource for making better Twine games Heads up, interactive fiction devs: the folks at the Interactive Fiction Technology Foundation have helped put together the Twine Cookbook, an open-source repository of "recipes" devs can use to do advanced tricks with Twine. It's a really neat effort to support Twine game dev that, according to an IFTF blog post from board member (and Cookbook contributor) Dan Cox, was heavily inspired by the established Inform Recipe Book.

Rocket League's huge 'Autumn Update' is now available

Ballistic Overkill fixes the Linux fullscreen issue with the new Leaderboards update As sometimes happens, I cover a Beta version of a game that later gets released that same day. The Leaderboards update of Ballistic Overkill [Steam] is now live and it fixes the fullscreen issues on Linux.

Qt/KDE: Qt World Summit, GammaRay, Kdenlive, and Krita Lots of lights: Generating cities Sometimes data visualization might call for more than a graph - you need to visualize complex data, such as that generated by city lighting, in three dimensions to get the full effect. KDAB decided to put together a showcase for the Qt World Summit that allowed us to demonstrate Qt 3D's capabilities as a performant next-generation graphics engine, which can draw thousands of lights and objects simultaneously. This also enabled us to show what modern technologies like Qt 3D can achieve when paired with OpenGL, C++ and custom tooling.

GammaRay 2.8.1 Release We have released version 2.8.1 of our Qt application introspection tool GammaRay. This release contains a number of important bugfixes as well as support for Qt 5.9.2. Especially if you are experiencing corrupt views or crashes when searching in the object tree, or having trouble attaching to a process on Windows, you want to upgrade to the new version. The same applies to users of bleeding edge Qt versions experiencing build failures.

Last week in Kdenlive This release is only made available for interested testers and should not be used for production. Please report problems in the categories placed on the phabricator page regarding the AppImage / timeline refactoring branch, we will switch back to the normal bugtracker when the beta release will be ready.

Krita 3.3 Open-Source Digital Painting App Released with Better HiDPI Support Krita, the cross-platform, open-source and free digital painting tool used by hundreds of thousands of artists worldwide, has been updated today to version 3.3, a point release that adds better HiDPI support and many other improvements. Prominent changes of Krita 3.3 include support for the Windows 8 event API to bring native support for the n-trig pen in the Surface line of laptops, as well as other similar notebooks from Acer, Dell or HP, refactored hardware-accelerated display functionality to make Krita use Direct3D indirectly instead of native OpenGL.