Security: CII, Policy, Investment, and More
-
CII Audit Identifies Most Secure NTP Implementation
Since its inception the CII has considered network time, and implementations of the Network Time Protocol, to be “core infrastructure.” Correctly synchronising clocks is critical both to the smooth functioning of many services and to the effectiveness of numerous security protocols; as a result most computers run some sort of clock synchronization software and most of those computers implement either the Network Time Protocol (NTP, RFC 5905) or the closely related but slimmed down Simple Network Time Protocol (SNTP, RFC 4330).
-
After Equifax Breach, GOP Senators Don’t Yet Have Votes to Overturn Critical Rule That Protects Consumers
-
9 Cyber-Security Vendors That Raised Funding in September 2017
-
Cyber Security News Roundup: Sonic, Android, Linux and a task force
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 474 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
ZorinOS Is a Great Linux Desktop For Any User
No matter your desktop of choice, chances are you will feel right at home on the Zorin Desktop. With the latest release, ZorinOS has done a remarkable job of taking something that was already impressive and made it more stable, more usable, and more accessible than ever. If you’re a Windows 7 user, dreading having to migrate to Windows 10, you no longer have to sweat that change. Adopt ZorinOS 12 and keep working as you’ve done for years.
Librem 5 Leads New Wave of Open Source Mobile Linux Contenders
Just when it seemed that the dream for an open source Linux phone had run its course, several new hardware and software projects have emerged, and some older projects have sought new life as aftermarket replacements. The biggest news in recent weeks was the endorsement by the KDE project and GNOME Foundation for Purism’s new open source Librem 5 phone. Also, Raspberry Pi lovers are anticipating the upcoming Crowd Supply campaign for RPi Zero based ZeroPhone project. Projects focusing primarily on open source Linux firmware replacements for older Android phones include the Halium OS project, which is setting itself up as sort of a Yocto-style project for standardizing mobile Linux components. There’s also an early-stage PostmarketOS project focused on long lifecycle updates (see farther below).
today's howtos
Linux/Graphics: Extended Support, NVIDIA, and X.Org XDC2018
Recent comments
29 min 49 sec ago
12 hours 24 min ago
3 days 9 hours ago
3 days 13 hours ago
3 days 22 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago