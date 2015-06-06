Humanoid social robot is customizable via Android/ROS SDK
AvatarMind is prepping a mobile, humanoid “iPal” companion robot with an Android/ROS SDK, natural language capability, and face and emotion recognition.
AvatarMind recently began shipping an early version of its mobile, humanoid iPal robot in China, and is now preparing for a U.S. release. Applications include conversational companionship for elders, special needs children, and hospital patients, as well as educational and retail/hospitality applications.
Also: The Ataribox is an under-powered Linux PC priced to compete with the PS4 and Xbox One
