Open Source Initiative
Simon Phipps Returns to President Role at Open Source Initiative
In case you don't know, the Open Source Initiative, more commonly known as OSI, is an organization that's been around since 1998 with the prime goal of promoting and protecting open source software. For the later, it has the roll of keeper-of-the-licenses -- my term, not theirs -- and is the place to turn to have a wannabe new open source license receive the official seal of approval. It's also the place to turn to make sure that a new license is compatible with the General Public License, or GPL, which is pretty much a must if software released under the license is to get much developer interest.
Microsoft made a big public commitment to changing its ways — but not everybody is convinced
“The corporate/mainstream media keeps telling us that Microsoft has changed and can now be trusted within its competition, but this media merely plays along with an expensive PR campaign which is intended to shift attention and systematically launder Microsoft’s reputation,” writes Dr. Roy Schestowitz, an open source advocate.
Even before Microsoft joined the OSI, open source advocates were skeptical. Richard Stallman, for instance, is the leader of the free software movement, which holds that any software that isn’t entirely open source is inherently unethical. Famously, Stallman won’t watch Netflix on someone else’s computer because it violates these principles.
“The aim of the free software movement is to free users from freedom-denying proprietary programs and systems, such as Windows,” Stallman told TechRepublic earlier in September.
Microsoft Digs Deeper to Bankroll Open Source Initiative [Ed: Microsoft buying influence inside the competition to control policy and narrative.]
How Microsoft become a destination for a new generation of open-source developers [Ed: This is a headline that's a lie, it's just what Microsoft wants us to believe. It's a "media partner" openwashing the partner.]
Microsoft Continues Transformation by Joining Open Source Initiative [Ed: another Microsoft media partner]
Microsoft Joins Open Source Initiative Without Affecting Weather in Hell [Ed: Windows site. Microsoft actively undermines FOSS. It recently lobbied against Open Source in voting and we know why/how. Months ago a former CIA Director wrote in the New York Times in favour of FOSS in voting -- an effort that OSI supports. Microsoft then opposed it. Which says a lot.]
Microsoft's 'embrace' of Linux continues as it joins Open Source Initiative [Ed: scare quotes around embrace]
Microsoft continues Linux love-in by joining the Open Source Initiative [Ed: Yeah, throw "love" there in the headline because the Microsoft's PR campaign keeps repeating that word]
Microsoft joins Open Source Initiative as premium sponsor
KDE/Qt: Qt Desktops, KDE e.V. Board Dinner, KWin/Wayland, Privacy, KTimer, Plasma 5.11 Beta
Tizen and Android (Linux)
Red Hat: Wayland, oVirt and Finance
