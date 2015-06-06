Language Selection

Software: DAEMON Sync, Syncthing, Coffee, Hotspot, Chromium, and Skype

Software
  • DAEMON Sync: Share/Backup Files Over WiFi Without Internet

    DAEMON Sync lets you synchronize or backup your mobile data to computer over local WiFi without any hassle. Unlike any other cloud service DAEMON Sync lets you sync/backup files between devices without having internet connection over local WiFi that means you data never goes through someone else's servers, you can run DAEMON server on computer and let device speak to it directly. It is cross-platform available for Linux, Windows, Mac OS X, Android and iOS.
    You can backup, browse and share videos and photos and evaluate all advantages of truly secure cloud service. The basic functionality of DAEMON Sync is free for non-commercial use, but other products and advanced features require activation license.

  • Syncthing: Let Your Desktop Be Local Server For Your Mobile Device

    Syncthing is an open-source, free file synchronization application, written in GO programming language, available for almost every operating system Linux, Unix, Windows, Mac, BSD, Android and iOS. It can sync between device that are present on the local network (no Internet required), or between remote devices over the Internet. It is secure and safe since both things are built-in into the application.
    Syncthing replaces proprietary sync and cloud services with something open, trustworthy and decentralized. Your data is your data alone and you deserve to choose where it is stored, if it is shared with some third party and how it's transmitted over the Internet. It should be safe from data loss, protecting the user's data is priority. Developers took reasonable precaution to avoid corrupting the user's files.

  • Coffee is a News & Weather App for Ubuntu Desktops

    Coffee is a new Linux app that helps you to stay up-to-date with current news and weather without needing to touch the new tab button in your browser.

    Inspired by Google Now on Android, Coffee displays a selection of current news headlines from major news publications, as well as weather information for your current location (or any location you choose manually).

  • Hotspot v1.1.0 adds timeline and recording features

    Close to three months after the initial hotspot release, I'm happy to announce the release of version 1.1.0. Quick recap: Hotspot is a graphical frontend to the Linux perf profiler suite.

  • Chromium Appears To Be Advancing Their Linux VR State

    Google's Chrome has offered virtual reality support for a while and most recently will even let you browse the web in VR while the Linux support has lagged behind.

  Microsoft releases refreshed preview of 'Skype for Linux' for Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, and more
  • Microsoft Rolls Out A Preview Of The New Skype For Linux
  • Skype on Linux gets some design love from Microsoft
  • Skype officially releases their preview for Linux computers
  • Skype for Linux gets a taste of the new Skype
